‘What’s something society says is unattractive that you secretly find really attractive?’ – 23 unconventional ways to be hot

Life r/AskReddit

Beauty, in both men and women, is often deemed to fit within a very narrow set of parameters. TV, films and social media tell us there are a limited number of ways to look good, and everything else is apparently ugly.

But, luckily, not everyone is so closed minded. Over on the AskReddit page, user Zyzzbrah55 asked this:

‘What’s something society says is unattractive that you secretly find really attractive?’

And lots of people chipped in with the qualities and attributes that they actually find rather lovely in another person, like these…

1.

‘Natural aging.’

–Smooth_Platypus_9841

2.

‘I had a boyfriend announce unprovoked that he was really attracted to weird noses so he “actually” really liked my nose. At this time I didn’t know I had a weird nose. I mean I guess I do. It points down.’

–pillingz

3.

‘Being completely comfortable doing things alone. Seeing someone enjoy a movie or a restaurant solo is incredibly attractive.’

–gloryholemadriz

4.

‘Crooked teeth.’

–Diligent-Speech-7920

5.

‘A little cushion for the pushin.’

–longliveshort

6.

‘I find short men more attractive than tall ones. I find women with a bit of extra weight more attractive than skinny ones.’

–every_piece_matters

7.

‘Glasses. Everyone looks better with glasses.’

–d3athb4in63r12

8.

‘A soft, gentle man.’

–DearDarlingDollies

9.

‘Women with raspy or scratchy voices.’

–Many_Assumption7036

10.

‘Eye bags.’

–starcourt99

11.

‘The dark circles are so cute! Especially if they have green eyes, it screams tortured artist and gets me every time.’

–Caterpillerneepnops

12.

‘A hint of a lisp. An overbite or an underbite. Or just an unusual accent (or amalgam thereof).’

–Maleficent-Eye-464