Celebrity James Blunt

A rubbish band’s tale of how they got a 5-star review was already good but James Blunt took it to the next level

Poke Reporter. Updated July 24th, 2026

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Not the first time we’ve featured James Blunt on these pages, obviously, and it won’t be the last. But this one is especially good.

It started when someone confessed on the always followable @fesshole Twitter account about the lengths their band’s manager went to get them a five-star review.

And it prompted no end of A++ replies …

… but none better than Blunt, obviously.

Boom.

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Follow @fesshole here! And buy the Fesshole book(s) here.