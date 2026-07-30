‘For a junk drawer to legally qualify as a real junk drawer, what is the ONE absolute mandatory item it must include?’ 28 crucial additions

Life threads

We’re not sure what it would say about a person to not have a junk drawer, but we suspect it might be part of the psychopath test. Elon Musk probably doesn’t have one. Just saying.

Over on Threads, the.sherylpike posed this question to the masses.

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And because everyone has a junk drawer, everyone had an opinion. We agreed wholeheartedly with every single answer. What did they miss?

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