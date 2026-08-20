Rupert Lowe is furious that all that hot weather is now being followed by flood warnings and he was schooled so hard it hurts

Science climate Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe, the even less thinking man’s Nigel Farage, has been shouting at clouds.

Specifically, he’s not happy that all those weeks of hot weather is now expected to be followed by flooding in many parts of the country.

And for the Restore Britain leader this just does not compute.

After weeks of no rain and hosepipe bans, we’re now being warned to expect flooding. Britain is rapidly becoming a pathetic mess. A Restore Britain Government will build some reservoirs, sort the drains, fix leaks and deport millions. Problem solved. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) August 19, 2026

And spare a thought – only kidding – for Lowe who ended up so brutally burned in the comments he might need a hose down. Once the ban’s lifted, obviously.

1.

Flooding after 5 multiple heatwaves is to be expected. The ground is to dry to absorb a large amount of water at once. An educated man would know this. https://t.co/sUHMTBnJ8l — Owain 🦂 (@welsh_pain) August 19, 2026

2.

An actual farmer would know what happens when large amounts of rain lands on very dry soil — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 19, 2026

3.

What exactly will you do about the non absorbance of dried topsoil leading to skim drainage? — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) August 19, 2026

4.

Old man shakes fist at cloud 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8gMrJ1XIRN — Martin O’Neill (@DrNostromo) August 19, 2026

5.

Do you not understand what happens to the earth in the country when there’s no rain 🧐 hard compacted etc?

Storms come and put down so much water it can’t soak into the ground 🧐 You’re trying to control the weather and that ain’t happening you idiot pic.twitter.com/6DItTQOwax — the auld doll (@mcsurfyni) August 19, 2026

6.