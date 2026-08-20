Science climate Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe is furious that all that hot weather is now being followed by flood warnings and he was schooled so hard it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated August 20th, 2026

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Rupert Lowe, the even less thinking man’s Nigel Farage, has been shouting at clouds.

Specifically, he’s not happy that all those weeks of hot weather is now expected to be followed by flooding in many parts of the country.

And for the Restore Britain leader this just does not compute.

And spare a thought – only kidding – for Lowe who ended up so brutally burned in the comments he might need a hose down. Once the ban’s lifted, obviously.

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