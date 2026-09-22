US JD Vance

JD Vance tried to be funny and if we stank the place out this bad we wouldn’t leave home for a week

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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There’s nothing JD Vance likes more than trying to ape his hero, Donald Trump. And we really do mean ape.

And yet despite the fact that Trump has set the bar so very low, the vice president never even comes close to clearing it.

And nowhere is that more true than when Vance attempts a joke, and this sub-playground effort stank the place out so bad it’s epic.

If that happened to us we wouldn’t leave home for a week.

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