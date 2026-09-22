JD Vance tried to be funny and if we stank the place out this bad we wouldn’t leave home for a week

US JD Vance

There’s nothing JD Vance likes more than trying to ape his hero, Donald Trump. And we really do mean ape.

And yet despite the fact that Trump has set the bar so very low, the vice president never even comes close to clearing it.

And nowhere is that more true than when Vance attempts a joke, and this sub-playground effort stank the place out so bad it’s epic.

Vance: We need somebody who will fight back against the fart left. Now, you may not have even heard that, but I just called them the fart left, not the far left. pic.twitter.com/Q0Fkc0Cb8Z — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 21, 2026

If that happened to us we wouldn’t leave home for a week.

1.

This joke would kill at middle school https://t.co/S0jtD1EIM7 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 21, 2026

2.

Everyone knows the best jokes go: setup-punchline-clarification. — SkolBro (@SkolBro21) September 21, 2026

3.

The charisma of a paper bag. https://t.co/rQ0eoxekKp — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 21, 2026

4.

admin deploying ‘fart left’ as a hail-mary after they pummel the 30% approval ceiling https://t.co/avRTt43OCt — silas (@boyymodal) September 21, 2026

5.

0% Aura 0% Charisma 100% poser jackass — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) September 21, 2026

6.

JD Vance coming up with “the fart left”: pic.twitter.com/rMQKqv5pe0 https://t.co/EzMGscqDGA — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 21, 2026

7.

VANCE: “We need somebody who will fight back against the fart left. Now, you may not have even heard that, but I just called them the fart left, not the far left.” Absolutely zero charisma. Bookmark this. JD Vance won’t be president. pic.twitter.com/srdV2lsmhz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 21, 2026

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