Donald Trump’s press ban just spectacularly blew up in his face and this is surely the most satisfying Trump speech you’ll ever watch

US donald trump

Having long issued veiled (and not so veiled threats) against anyone he labels the ‘fake news’, Donald Trump went and actually banned any news outlets he doesn’t like from covering the White House.

And in a hugely reassuring display of solidarity, all the other major US TV news outlets agreed to suspend their video coverage of the president, resulting in what was basically a Trump blackout.

And nowhere was this better illustrated than this 34 seconds of the president, as broadcast on Newsmax, and the desperate commentary of the Trump-loving channel just made it even funnier.

LMFAO — Trump is holding an event at the White House right now but there’s no audio because the press pool isn’t there. The Newsmax host notes that this is an example of Trump’s attacks on the press “backfiring just a little bit” pic.twitter.com/dAy1dvDvFL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2026

In your face, Mr President!

1.

Finally some peace and quiet. https://t.co/SggeyFZxfB — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) September 21, 2026

2.

I’m begging you all to watch this, he’s just yelling into the void. Funniest outcome possible. https://t.co/iie7eNXj79 — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) September 21, 2026

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Oh God this is so good https://t.co/T5Fy7FhQQG — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 21, 2026

5.

I said this before… trump’s the guy that hijacks a plane and kills the pilot…. Then realizes no one can land the plane. — Mason (@masonisonx) September 21, 2026

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Bwahahahahahaha this is fucking perfect!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zDXHVq5bPz — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 21, 2026

8.

This has backfired so badly on Trump. I’m loving every minute of it! https://t.co/4qygf6oRlB — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 21, 2026

9.

Oh god, this is comedy gold. Incredible. https://t.co/YFtuOYBTpR — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) September 21, 2026

10.

They should’ve done this fucking years ago — Goblinsburg (@Goblinsburg) September 21, 2026

11.

Oh, the networks might’ve found the most effective leverage any human has weaponized against Trump to date. https://t.co/4ad2MVtSGO — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) September 21, 2026

12.

He’s gonna lift the ban by the end of the week https://t.co/1kTJGzdkgm — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) September 21, 2026

13.

This is my favourite Donald Trump speech ever. https://t.co/mW5ZWyR2no — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 21, 2026

14.

In one word (well, kind of).

Source @atrupar