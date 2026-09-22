US donald trump

Donald Trump’s press ban just spectacularly blew up in his face and this is surely the most satisfying Trump speech you’ll ever watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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Having long issued veiled (and not so veiled threats) against anyone he labels the ‘fake news’, Donald Trump went and actually banned any news outlets he doesn’t like from covering the White House.

And in a hugely reassuring display of solidarity, all the other major US TV news outlets agreed to suspend their video coverage of the president, resulting in what was basically a Trump blackout.

And nowhere was this better illustrated than this 34 seconds of the president, as broadcast on Newsmax, and the desperate commentary of the Trump-loving channel just made it even funnier.

In your face, Mr President!

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In one word (well, kind of).

Source @atrupar