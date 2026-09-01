Videos selfies

A woman was having none of a fellow gallery visitor’s selfie opportunity and the internet can’t work out who’s the villain here

Poke Reporter. Updated September 1st, 2026

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It all began when someone posted this video of a woman rather spoiling her fellow gallery visitor’s selfie opportunity by doing this.

We’re not 100% sure what the accompanying text means – Twitter suggests ‘On the bus, you don’t have to stand up now to get in the way of other people’s photos—the knee works’ – but fortunately that’s not the point.

And there was no end of applause for the woman here – the older of the two, that is – from people like this.

All those likes – 50,000 and counting! – can’t be wrong, right? Well, maybe …

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Source @tuitamarinhos