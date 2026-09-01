A woman was having none of a fellow gallery visitor’s selfie opportunity and the internet can’t work out who’s the villain here

Videos selfies

It all began when someone posted this video of a woman rather spoiling her fellow gallery visitor’s selfie opportunity by doing this.

We’re not 100% sure what the accompanying text means – Twitter suggests ‘On the bus, you don’t have to stand up now to get in the way of other people’s photos—the knee works’ – but fortunately that’s not the point.

No ônibus não fica em pé agora pra atrapalhar a foto dos outros o joelho funciona pic.twitter.com/9JsldwDbrZ — marinhos (@tuitamarinhos) August 29, 2026

And there was no end of applause for the woman here – the older of the two, that is – from people like this.

i’m on the old woman’s side. make it as hard as possible to turn public space into scenery for influencer photoshoots https://t.co/fHQVdcRanV — joe (@spinningjoe) August 31, 2026

All those likes – 50,000 and counting! – can’t be wrong, right? Well, maybe …

1.

yall are just miserable, she didn’t bother anyone, why is taking pictures or vids in public spaces a problem? especially if they aren’t bothering anyone? — ☆ (@2brazxy) August 31, 2026

2.

Why? Not harming anybody, just wanted a video or picture of her in the area I hate influencers as much as the next guy but this is just really fucking weird — Jim bob (@Jimbob6161) August 31, 2026

3.

Narcissistic influencer vs intentionally obnoxious boomer pic.twitter.com/Hb29DdghXT — Audyx Neon (@Sgtangua4) August 31, 2026

4.

I loathe influencers. But she doesn’t appear to be doing some dance video or talking. She could very well just be traveling solo and taking a video or selfie in the area. Boomers acting like cunts aren’t any better. — NapBonAno (@nap_ano) August 31, 2026

5.

It looks like the girl is solo and just wanted a photo of herself in the room, so she took a video so she can clip the frame later. Y’all hate women’s happiness so much it’s exhausting https://t.co/VqXhuFgGSk — bug ՞. .՞ (@nocloserghost) August 31, 2026

6.

Selfish boomers did more damage to the society than annoying teen wannabe influencers — (@bakkfrxmthedead) August 31, 2026

7.

The girl did everything right. She waited for the space to be clear and didn’t ask the woman to move or get angry at her. She’s travelling alone and wants a picture without bothering anyone it’s not a photoshoot. — no (@saturnxoi) August 31, 2026

8.

weaponised obliviousness from your average boomer. “Excuse me? I’m just checking my messages. Do you own this staircase?” her entitlement causes her to believe that her values dictate how a shared space should be used without having to actually have the spine to confront them — zephyyy (@zephyyy7) August 31, 2026

9.

We have always taken photos in public spaces. Thoughtful people usually offer to help or get out of the way. Can’t imagine wanting to ruin someone’s shot. If you’re so unhappy that you want to make others unhappy, try some meds. — Alyse Clark (@Alyse__Clark) August 31, 2026

Source @tuitamarinhos