‘What’s a fact about yourself that sounds made up?’ – 17 real life stories people find hard to believe

Round Ups r/AskReddit

We’re all prone to exaggerating a story to impress a crowd. But some people’s life stories are so peculiar that no embellishment is required.

Don’t believe me? Well, Extreme-Repeat6150 decided to prove it for themselves by putting the following question to the good folk over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a fact about yourself that sounds made up?’

Here are the best strange but true replies…

1.

‘I have survived 3 plane crashes. I don’t fly anymore.’

-mozziealong

2.

‘I once walked home 40 miles from a job interview.’

-Charming-Bad1869

3.

‘I had two serious relationships before I started dating my husband and those exes ended up marrying each other 🤣’

-ADHDFeeshie

4.

‘I had brain surgery 10 years ago and now suffer from short term and long term memory loss. I forget conversions while in the middle of having them. I ‘can be talking away, and then have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about. It’s been a very frustrating experience to live with.’

-briant-34668

5.

‘I am a national champion in ballet’

-Swimming_Gold6534

6.

‘I am from the United States and I didn’t have electricity in my home from 3rd grade until my junior year in high school, about halfway through the school year.’

-Adequate_Cheesecake7

7.

‘I sold cannabis and magic mushrooms to Willie Nelson.’

-Bloodless-Cut

8.

‘I learned to read before pre-k’

-tahleeza

9.