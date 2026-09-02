‘What’s a fact about yourself that sounds made up?’ – 17 real life stories people find hard to believe
We’re all prone to exaggerating a story to impress a crowd. But some people’s life stories are so peculiar that no embellishment is required.
Don’t believe me? Well, Extreme-Repeat6150 decided to prove it for themselves by putting the following question to the good folk over at r/AskReddit:
‘What’s a fact about yourself that sounds made up?’
Here are the best strange but true replies…
1.
‘I have survived 3 plane crashes. I don’t fly anymore.’
-mozziealong
2.
‘I once walked home 40 miles from a job interview.’
-Charming-Bad1869
3.
‘I had two serious relationships before I started dating my husband and those exes ended up marrying each other 🤣’
-ADHDFeeshie
4.
‘I had brain surgery 10 years ago and now suffer from short term and long term memory loss. I forget conversions while in the middle of having them. I
‘can be talking away, and then have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about. It’s been a very frustrating experience to live with.’
-briant-34668
5.
‘I am a national champion in ballet’
-Swimming_Gold6534
6.
‘I am from the United States and I didn’t have electricity in my home from 3rd grade until my junior year in high school, about halfway through the school year.’
-Adequate_Cheesecake7
7.
‘I sold cannabis and magic mushrooms to Willie Nelson.’
-Bloodless-Cut
8.
‘I learned to read before pre-k’
-tahleeza
9.
‘my tonsils grew back after a tonsillectomy 😵💫’
-fancyflipping