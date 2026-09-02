People shared the most mind-blowing things to exist at the same time – 21 proper jaw-droppers

Weird World reddit

Here’s a rather fascinating thing from back in the day, a question posed by Populism Updates over on Twitter about things that you had no idea existed at the same time.

What are the craziest two people/things to coexist at the same time in history? — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 15, 2024

They added a suggestion.

You could be born before the airplane and have a solid 12 years of being a Smashing Pumpkins fan before hitting 100 — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 15, 2024

That was good, but these 21 were off the scale.

1.

France was still executing people by guillotine after ABBA won Eurovision https://t.co/3VfUUa8blw — Ken Wynn ️‍ ‍‍ (@highfielder80) August 17, 2024

2.

Rosa Parks could’ve seen both Shrek 1 & 2. I just can’t believe they coexisted — Aidan Riggs (@aidanriggs_) August 15, 2024

3.

5 former slaves were alive to see the moon landing.https://t.co/dhKwj3xU1e — Michael Crush (@MichaelCrush73) August 15, 2024

4.

Everyone reading this tweet overlapped with the last Civil War Widow (who died in December 2020, after Covid!) https://t.co/cglUdrgeHH — Michael Nielsen (@michael_nielsen) August 15, 2024

5.

Neil Armstrong was 17 & Buzz Aldrin was 18 when Orville Wright died. — I was told of Gin (@Iwastoldofgin) August 15, 2024

6.

There’s obviously the classic that between 1843 and 1865, Abraham Lincoln, fax machines and samurai all co-existed on planet Earth. But the most jarring for me is the fact that the last Magdalene Laundry in Ireland shut down two weeks after Tupac was killed. https://t.co/UoUHm0moE6 — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) August 16, 2024

7.

Bertrand Russell was friends with the Beatles. He remembered his grandfather, who as a young man met Napoleon. — Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) August 15, 2024

8.

King Michael I of Romania lived long enough to play as himself in Hearts of Iron 4. https://t.co/auhJrfUQID pic.twitter.com/KIUaUYocWI — John III Sobieski (@JohnIVSobieski) August 15, 2024

9.

This old man, Samuel J. Seymour and television in 1956! https://t.co/wbZsMvcU3f pic.twitter.com/g0Sz8q3dEz — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) August 18, 2024

10.