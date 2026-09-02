People shared the most mind-blowing things to exist at the same time – 21 proper jaw-droppers
Here’s a rather fascinating thing from back in the day, a question posed by Populism Updates over on Twitter about things that you had no idea existed at the same time.
What are the craziest two people/things to coexist at the same time in history?
— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 15, 2024
They added a suggestion.
You could be born before the airplane and have a solid 12 years of being a Smashing Pumpkins fan before hitting 100
— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 15, 2024
That was good, but these 21 were off the scale.
1.
France was still executing people by guillotine after ABBA won Eurovision https://t.co/3VfUUa8blw
— Ken Wynn ️ (@highfielder80) August 17, 2024
2.
Rosa Parks could’ve seen both Shrek 1 & 2. I just can’t believe they coexisted
— Aidan Riggs (@aidanriggs_) August 15, 2024
3.
5 former slaves were alive to see the moon landing.https://t.co/dhKwj3xU1e
— Michael Crush (@MichaelCrush73) August 15, 2024
4.
Everyone reading this tweet overlapped with the last Civil War Widow (who died in December 2020, after Covid!) https://t.co/cglUdrgeHH
— Michael Nielsen (@michael_nielsen) August 15, 2024
5.
Neil Armstrong was 17 & Buzz Aldrin was 18 when Orville Wright died.
— I was told of Gin (@Iwastoldofgin) August 15, 2024
6.
There’s obviously the classic that between 1843 and 1865, Abraham Lincoln, fax machines and samurai all co-existed on planet Earth. But the most jarring for me is the fact that the last Magdalene Laundry in Ireland shut down two weeks after Tupac was killed. https://t.co/UoUHm0moE6
— The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) August 16, 2024
7.
Bertrand Russell was friends with the Beatles. He remembered his grandfather, who as a young man met Napoleon.
— Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) August 15, 2024
8.
King Michael I of Romania lived long enough to play as himself in Hearts of Iron 4. https://t.co/auhJrfUQID pic.twitter.com/KIUaUYocWI
— John III Sobieski (@JohnIVSobieski) August 15, 2024
9.
This old man, Samuel J. Seymour and television in 1956! https://t.co/wbZsMvcU3f pic.twitter.com/g0Sz8q3dEz
— Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) August 18, 2024
10.
Ernst Junger theoretically could have watched Neon Genesis Evangelion https://t.co/WUEu1BgdQ3 pic.twitter.com/La0yKFI0JP
— Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) August 15, 2024