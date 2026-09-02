Far-right rent-a-gob and former Ice fanboy Milo Yiannopoulos got kicked out of the US, and has seriously changed his tune. Cue the tiny violins!

Politics far right ice

Milo Yiannopoulos was once the poster child for the extreme right, as a fully integrated member of the Breitbart, QAnon, Maga set, alongside the likes of Alex Jones.

His offensive racist, sexist, and Islamophobic tweets saw him banned from Twitter for inciting racial hatred and misogyny, before the new owner welcomed him back with open arms – naturally.

While he doesn’t have the high profile that he once enjoyed, he has recently been in the news after being picked up by the Ice agency of which he had been a vocal and incredibly disturbing fan, before being deported back to his home country, the UK. Thanks a bunch, Ice. We hate it.

Milo Yiannopoulos has been apprehended by ICE in Louisiana. 🔗: https://t.co/BcAVRnb9wL pic.twitter.com/9SHktwSfPY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2026

Shortly after his return, Yiannopoulos, whose estranged husband is American, was interviewed by Piers Morgan. He poured his heart out about his newly discovered disillusionment with the Trump regime and with Ice.

"I was weeping like an old woman for an hour!" Milo Yiannopoulos opens up about the moment ICE arrested him, and admits that he "would not wish deportation on anyone". 📺 https://t.co/Ty7BWLpQAn@piersmorgan | @Nero pic.twitter.com/Su6eLcbniZ — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 1, 2026

To appreciate just how much he loved Ice before they picked him up, here’s a very NSFW screenshot.

As you can imagine, there isn’t a unit of measurement small enough to describe how little sympathy there was for him.

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Translation: "I liked it happening to other people but didn't like it happening to me" https://t.co/pBCrF1a7yP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 1, 2026

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This is one reason why the attack on empathy is so evil. If we have to wait for person after person to experience the brutality of this administration before we wake up, then we'll inflict an immense amount of pain on our country. But if, instead, we could place ourselves in the… https://t.co/AZgSDxSbs1 — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 1, 2026

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Good god, he’s gone full “leopards ate my face”. https://t.co/pf4h70vR9N — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 1, 2026

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The most consistent theme of conservatism is being completely unable/unwilling to understand how a thing is bad until it happens to you. https://t.co/wuCcrYUrEG — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 1, 2026

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Suddenly due process matters. pic.twitter.com/vFFRum56Jy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2026

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Milo: I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Expect you did wish it on anyone. You just thought white people that are friends with Trump would be excluded. Now you know what you have unleashed https://t.co/786u4p7l57 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) September 1, 2026

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“I never thought leopards would eat MY face," sobs the man who helped the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party gain power. https://t.co/DZw0omv8U3 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 1, 2026

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He only cares because he was targeted. This man openly mocked others who faced far worse than he’s endured. https://t.co/M6Z7dDhYai — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 1, 2026

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