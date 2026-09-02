Politics far right ice

Far-right rent-a-gob and former Ice fanboy Milo Yiannopoulos got kicked out of the US, and has seriously changed his tune. Cue the tiny violins!

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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Milo Yiannopoulos was once the poster child for the extreme right, as a fully integrated member of the Breitbart, QAnon, Maga set, alongside the likes of Alex Jones.

His offensive racist, sexist, and Islamophobic tweets saw him banned from Twitter for inciting racial hatred and misogyny, before the new owner welcomed him back with open arms – naturally.

While he doesn’t have the high profile that he once enjoyed, he has recently been in the news after being picked up by the Ice agency of which he had been a vocal and incredibly disturbing fan, before being deported back to his home country, the UK. Thanks a bunch, Ice. We hate it.

Shortly after his return, Yiannopoulos, whose estranged husband is American, was interviewed by Piers Morgan. He poured his heart out about his newly discovered disillusionment with the Trump regime and with Ice.

The Sgt from It ain't half hot, Mum, saying Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

To appreciate just how much he loved Ice before they picked him up, here’s a very NSFW screenshot.

As you can imagine, there isn’t a unit of measurement small enough to describe how little sympathy there was for him.

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