Life work

A billionaire boss was super proud of putting cameras in people’s work from home computers and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Poke Reporter. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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Like us you might not have come across billionaire attorney John Morgan before.

He’s founder of personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan and he’s got his suspicions about people who work from home.

So much so that he put cameras in their work from home computers to see what they get up to and how proud is he of doing that? This proud.

And the podcast exchange went viral – wildly viral – and while it would be an exaggeration to suggest the whole of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did.

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Source @TheICHpodcast