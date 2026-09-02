A billionaire boss was super proud of putting cameras in people’s work from home computers and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Life work

Like us you might not have come across billionaire attorney John Morgan before.

He’s founder of personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan and he’s got his suspicions about people who work from home.

So much so that he put cameras in their work from home computers to see what they get up to and how proud is he of doing that? This proud.

Billionaire John Morgan reveals 23 employees quit the first week he put cameras on work from home computers… “We’re going to put a camera on your computer… We’re going to put a camera up your a**… The first week, 23 people quit. It’s not that they don’t want to work from… pic.twitter.com/tyc3j7l6R0 — The Iced Coffee Hour (@TheICHpodcast) August 28, 2026

And the podcast exchange went viral – wildly viral – and while it would be an exaggeration to suggest the whole of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did.

1.

I manage 4 employees who work at least fifty percent from home. I rarely have to even check in on them. How do I know they are working? BECAUSE THE WORK GETS DONE. Micromanaging is a disease of the ego. https://t.co/rwSj9yThQc — Mark C (@txsinatrafan) August 30, 2026

2.

What a condescending dumbass micromanaging boomer prick. If you can’t trust your employees to be productive without jamming a camera up their asshole, you have failed as a hiring manager. — infostormer (@kittenstormer) August 29, 2026

3.

We have to retire his entire generation.

In every industry.

They are taking up space and making decisions that hinder success https://t.co/Rt3Pttsv7f — Dark Gable (@BarryBornself) August 31, 2026

4.

Fuck him. I hope he can’t get employees. You should be measuring results only ass hat. — IrelandBTC (@btc_ireland) August 28, 2026

5.

No high performer would put up with this. You either judge them based on results (not on perceived efforts) or they will leave. https://t.co/dCQxR8ggRq — Financial Advisor Recruiter (@AdvisorJobs) August 29, 2026

6.

You know who else gets watched on camera all day?

Prisoners. — CarGuy (@knucklestweets) August 28, 2026

7.

Every story like this is some guy complaining “Can you believe 23 people with free will took up a better deal they easily found elsewhere instead of the worse deal I offered them? Entitled pieces of shit”. https://t.co/tdrWR2Jy2w — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) August 31, 2026

8.

If you told any executive they were going to have a camera on their computer and have their key strokes recorded, they would also quit. So what’s the point here? https://t.co/99lymYZfIt — Maracuya (@Marassta) August 31, 2026

9.

You owe your employers a work product. You don’t owe them your physical body. Your body is completely irrelevant to your work product. https://t.co/QQVCl54Rms — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) August 31, 2026

Source @TheICHpodcast