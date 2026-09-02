Round Ups r/AskUK

‘Which subscriptions are worth every penny?’ – 17 services people are always recommending to their friends

Dominic Carter. Updated September 2nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Everyone’s feeling the cost of living, meaning we’re always on the lookout for a bargain that offers excellent bang for your buck.

And while signing up to a subscription may seem intimidating, it’s often worth it. This prompted DoKtor2quid to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the best subscription you ever bought and that you have tirelessly recommended to others?’

Here are the top answers that will make your life better on a regular basis….

1.

‘National Trust – the places we have visited around the UK are breathtaking!’
-TheEternalDm

2.

‘YouTube family premium, worth every penny as all of us use it more than anything else.’
-rock_socker71

3.

‘Pre-payment certificate. Means don’t pay through the ear for multiple prescriptions’
-Airurando-jin

4.

‘I’d say my gym membership, keeps me sound physically and mentally. Cant say im tirelessly recommending though, because thats how you lose friends haha’
-Cultural-Elk-8346

5.

‘Private Eye magazine followed by The Fortean Times…

‘Nothing beats print’
-bosscockuk

6.

‘Spotify Premium’
-uniquenewyork_

7.

‘Kindle unlimited. I’m an avid reader and last year I read over 400 books, and am on over 200 so far this year. Every single one, bar about 5, have been on KU. Best money saver ever, I feel like I’m robbing them whenever I read a new book.’
-Cat_Friends

8.

‘Bit boring but my Tesco delivery subscription is a favourite of mine. I pay £4 a month to get my shopping delivered for free (as long as its over £50 in the basket). Never have to set foot in a big supermarket and can get all my weekly shops done for what is essentially £1 per delivery.’
-charamir

9.

‘Runescape.

‘I’ve been playing for 20 years.’
-Majestic-Ad4074

Article Pages:1 2