‘Which subscriptions are worth every penny?’ – 17 services people are always recommending to their friends

Round Ups r/AskUK

Everyone’s feeling the cost of living, meaning we’re always on the lookout for a bargain that offers excellent bang for your buck.

And while signing up to a subscription may seem intimidating, it’s often worth it. This prompted DoKtor2quid to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the best subscription you ever bought and that you have tirelessly recommended to others?’

Here are the top answers that will make your life better on a regular basis….

1.

‘National Trust – the places we have visited around the UK are breathtaking!’

-TheEternalDm

2.

‘YouTube family premium, worth every penny as all of us use it more than anything else.’

-rock_socker71

3.

‘Pre-payment certificate. Means don’t pay through the ear for multiple prescriptions’

-Airurando-jin

4.

‘I’d say my gym membership, keeps me sound physically and mentally. Cant say im tirelessly recommending though, because thats how you lose friends haha’

-Cultural-Elk-8346

5.

‘Private Eye magazine followed by The Fortean Times… ‘Nothing beats print’

-bosscockuk

6.

‘Spotify Premium’

-uniquenewyork_

7.

‘Kindle unlimited. I’m an avid reader and last year I read over 400 books, and am on over 200 so far this year. Every single one, bar about 5, have been on KU. Best money saver ever, I feel like I’m robbing them whenever I read a new book.’

-Cat_Friends

8.

‘Bit boring but my Tesco delivery subscription is a favourite of mine. I pay £4 a month to get my shopping delivered for free (as long as its over £50 in the basket). Never have to set foot in a big supermarket and can get all my weekly shops done for what is essentially £1 per delivery.’

-charamir

9.