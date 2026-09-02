‘Which subscriptions are worth every penny?’ – 17 services people are always recommending to their friends
Everyone’s feeling the cost of living, meaning we’re always on the lookout for a bargain that offers excellent bang for your buck.
And while signing up to a subscription may seem intimidating, it’s often worth it. This prompted DoKtor2quid to put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s the best subscription you ever bought and that you have tirelessly recommended to others?’
Here are the top answers that will make your life better on a regular basis….
1.
‘National Trust – the places we have visited around the UK are breathtaking!’
-TheEternalDm
2.
‘YouTube family premium, worth every penny as all of us use it more than anything else.’
-rock_socker71
3.
‘Pre-payment certificate. Means don’t pay through the ear for multiple prescriptions’
-Airurando-jin
4.
‘I’d say my gym membership, keeps me sound physically and mentally. Cant say im tirelessly recommending though, because thats how you lose friends haha’
-Cultural-Elk-8346
5.
‘Private Eye magazine followed by The Fortean Times…
‘Nothing beats print’
-bosscockuk
6.
‘Spotify Premium’
-uniquenewyork_
7.
‘Kindle unlimited. I’m an avid reader and last year I read over 400 books, and am on over 200 so far this year. Every single one, bar about 5, have been on KU. Best money saver ever, I feel like I’m robbing them whenever I read a new book.’
-Cat_Friends
8.
‘Bit boring but my Tesco delivery subscription is a favourite of mine. I pay £4 a month to get my shopping delivered for free (as long as its over £50 in the basket). Never have to set foot in a big supermarket and can get all my weekly shops done for what is essentially £1 per delivery.’
-charamir
9.
‘Runescape.
‘I’ve been playing for 20 years.’
-Majestic-Ad4074