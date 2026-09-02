Politics Iran lying mike johnson

Trump lapdog Mike Johnson said Iranians use their religion to lie to people they disagree with and the entire internet held up a mirror for him

Saul Hutson. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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Donald Trump has assembled a collection of morally bankrupt con men to serve throughout his administration. The better the liar, the higher the position within the White House.

Exhibit A: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

For a man so close to the top, Johnson has a startling lack of knowledge about the goings on around Washington. Whenever he is asked about something unsavory his boss has done, he will claim ignorance, repeating the oft-cited phrase: “I am not familiar with those events.”

And now we’ve found out why. Because when he does offer his own opinion, it’s wildly racist and ignorant.

Here is how Mike Johnson chose to assess the the U.S.-Iran negotiations:

RIP, irony. You’ll be missed.

Twitter unleashed on Johnson in the replies.

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