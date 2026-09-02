Trump lapdog Mike Johnson said Iranians use their religion to lie to people they disagree with and the entire internet held up a mirror for him

Politics Iran lying mike johnson

Donald Trump has assembled a collection of morally bankrupt con men to serve throughout his administration. The better the liar, the higher the position within the White House.

Exhibit A: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

For a man so close to the top, Johnson has a startling lack of knowledge about the goings on around Washington. Whenever he is asked about something unsavory his boss has done, he will claim ignorance, repeating the oft-cited phrase: “I am not familiar with those events.”

And now we’ve found out why. Because when he does offer his own opinion, it’s wildly racist and ignorant.

Here is how Mike Johnson chose to assess the the U.S.-Iran negotiations:

Mike Johnson on Iranians: “It’s apparently part of their religion that they can just lie to someone they disagree with” pic.twitter.com/rIGFLqaFZn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2026

RIP, irony. You’ll be missed.

Twitter unleashed on Johnson in the replies.

1.

This is a total lie, along with being racist and religiously bigoted. First off, we, the United States are the ones that break deals from the JCPOA to the MOU. Second, “their religion” is Islam, so he’s calling all Muslims liars here. Third, Trump lies like he breathes. https://t.co/edLK56YBDU — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 1, 2026

2.

The lack of self-awareness is astonishing. Look in the mirror Mike. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) September 1, 2026

3.

I doubt there is any Iranian who lies as much as Donald Trump https://t.co/eKA05GFc5f — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 1, 2026

4.

“…whereas we Republicans lie equally to those we agree with and disagree with.” https://t.co/DAZ7VFYGd4 — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 2, 2026

5.

Says the fake Christian in front of other fake Christians — meow meow beans (@smokeupshaggy) September 1, 2026

6.

Irony is dead https://t.co/XmFp4THNHc — Kevin Baum (@kevinbaum013) September 1, 2026

7.

Keep in mind: Each accusation they make is actually a confession. — (@ChidiNwatu) September 1, 2026

8.