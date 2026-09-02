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This classic Sesame Street clip of Kermit the Frog went viral again because it’s the very definition of ‘adorable’

David Harris. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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It’s time for a timeline cleanse courtesy of the one and only Kermit the Frog, who never fails to make things seem better in the world. Twitter account Interesting Things have shared this 1972 clip from Sesame Street in which our kindly amphibious hero sings along to The Alphabet Song with a young human helper.

It’s just so wonderfully wholesome and mood-lifting.

Take it away, Kermy.

Awww! Others were similarly charmed.

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