This classic Sesame Street clip of Kermit the Frog went viral again because it’s the very definition of ‘adorable’

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It’s time for a timeline cleanse courtesy of the one and only Kermit the Frog, who never fails to make things seem better in the world. Twitter account Interesting Things have shared this 1972 clip from Sesame Street in which our kindly amphibious hero sings along to The Alphabet Song with a young human helper.

It’s just so wonderfully wholesome and mood-lifting.

Take it away, Kermy.

In 1972, TV history gave us truly one of the most adorable moments ever broadcastpic.twitter.com/MJvisxcqQ6 — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) August 28, 2026

Awww! Others were similarly charmed.

1.

When she says “I love you” and he comes back and says “I love you too” and she says “ah thanks.” — Fi (@Up2datewithu) August 28, 2026

2.

I remember when my kids had the same laugh 🥲🥲🥲 — tweetmenot 🎧 (@samspage) August 28, 2026

3.

One of the greatest reaction GIFs of all time as well. pic.twitter.com/E9V452gcd1 — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) August 28, 2026

4.

I want this feeling back, where can I find it? — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) August 28, 2026

5.

she has excellent comedic timing! — raisedbywolves (@vesperlynd42) August 29, 2026

6.

I think I’ll start inserting random “cookie monster” into conversations just to see what happens 😂 — Jason Buster (@realjasonbuster) August 28, 2026

7.

I watch it every time it pops up on my feed, and I get teary eyed every single time. — KH3 (@kazman713) August 28, 2026

8.

OMG when she says I love you it brought me to tears . It was SO sincere . I didn’t expect that ❤️ — colin (@colin77060320) August 28, 2026

9.