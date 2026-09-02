Politics Fox News teen pregnancy

Fox News ran a segment lamenting the lack of teen pregnancies in America and eyebrows shot up all over the internet

Saul Hutson. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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If the solution is more teen pregnancies then it really does make you wonder what the problem is.

Perhaps the problem is just this entire Fox News segment, lamenting that teenage girls – from 15 to 19 – just aren’t getting pregnant like they used to in the good old days.

It’s pretty jarring to hear the #1 Maga network in America so openly worry about a lack of teen pregnancies in the United States and yet here we are.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the data from the CDC and it’s worrisome… because not enough kids are having kids?

The show is called “America’s Newsroom” and its host, Dana Perino, just nods along as if this is indeed news America needs to be concerned about.

Twitter raced to express its concern, just not in the way Fox intended.

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