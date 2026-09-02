Fox News ran a segment lamenting the lack of teen pregnancies in America and eyebrows shot up all over the internet

Politics Fox News teen pregnancy

If the solution is more teen pregnancies then it really does make you wonder what the problem is.

Perhaps the problem is just this entire Fox News segment, lamenting that teenage girls – from 15 to 19 – just aren’t getting pregnant like they used to in the good old days.

Fox News complains that underage teenage girls aren’t getting pregnant enough: “The problem is teens and young adults. From ages 15-19, the fertility rate is down 70% in the last 2 decades, which means we are telling people who are young not to have babies.” pic.twitter.com/q9UG3kLIrd — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 1, 2026

It’s pretty jarring to hear the #1 Maga network in America so openly worry about a lack of teen pregnancies in the United States and yet here we are.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the data from the CDC and it’s worrisome… because not enough kids are having kids?

The show is called “America’s Newsroom” and its host, Dana Perino, just nods along as if this is indeed news America needs to be concerned about.

Twitter raced to express its concern, just not in the way Fox intended.

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I’m curious to know how many of them want their own high school aged daughters getting pregnant! https://t.co/fFUYUpKCOx — Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) September 1, 2026

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I’m old enough to remember when the GOP professed to abhor teen births. — TheeBrandi (@TheeBrandi) September 1, 2026

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No, they should be going to school, getting an education, and I believe that is what most are trying to do! Y’all care nothing about family values and zero about young women. Teenagers are not playthings for grown-ass men, and you should worry more about your retirement plan. Do… https://t.co/19rn9p59zI — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) September 1, 2026

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These midterms can’t get here quick enough https://t.co/MqG43TwO5y — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) September 1, 2026

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I… what?! Telling people 15-19 they are failing on having babies? What the fuck universe is this? What the hell is going on! I grew up in a world where these ass holes made teen moms feel like failures and disgraces… now they want your kids pregnant. My god… https://t.co/gxrNLpdmWg — Jessie Star (Commissions Open) (@JessieStarTF) September 1, 2026

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