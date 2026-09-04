Celebrity Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer’s been plugging his new book on Twitter along with a ‘catering slipper’ and it’s pure Mortimer magic

David Harris. Updated September 4th, 2026

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Nobody can dislike Bob Mortimer, it’s just not possible. He’s surely a bona fide National Treasure by now and we can hardly believe it’s been 37 years since he and Vic Reeves (Jim Moir) changed the UK comedy landscape with Big Night Out back in 1990, but he’s still making us laugh more than ever.

Now, of course, he’s the co-star of Gone Fishing, the king of comedy panel shows and, of course, a best-selling author of hilariously surreal books such as The Satsuma Complex and The Long Shoe.

He’s just taken to Twitter to plug his new book, Michael, which is released on 13th November. But it turns out that it’s not the only thing he’s hawking.

It’s pure Mortimer magic.

Classic. Of course, people adored it.

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Lots more @RealBobMortimer here (as if you didn’t know).

Source @RealBobMortimer