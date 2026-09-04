Bob Mortimer’s been plugging his new book on Twitter along with a ‘catering slipper’ and it’s pure Mortimer magic

Celebrity Bob Mortimer

Nobody can dislike Bob Mortimer, it’s just not possible. He’s surely a bona fide National Treasure by now and we can hardly believe it’s been 37 years since he and Vic Reeves (Jim Moir) changed the UK comedy landscape with Big Night Out back in 1990, but he’s still making us laugh more than ever.

Now, of course, he’s the co-star of Gone Fishing, the king of comedy panel shows and, of course, a best-selling author of hilariously surreal books such as The Satsuma Complex and The Long Shoe.

He’s just taken to Twitter to plug his new book, Michael, which is released on 13th November. But it turns out that it’s not the only thing he’s hawking.

It’s pure Mortimer magic.

Couple of new products pic.twitter.com/KuppvD135U — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) September 2, 2026

Classic. Of course, people adored it.

1.

I was with you up to the sea meats. You can’t put sea meats into a catering slipper! — Human_111425250 (@Lawrenc13293501) September 2, 2026

2.

whats the best before date on them bad boys? I got a hike coming up and wondering if i should get myself some cause i get a bit hungry on the ways up like — Jimmy Mac (@TheJimmyCurrie) September 2, 2026

3.

Supper slippers – place your supper in the slipper, pop the slipper in the microwave for 3 minutes. Now you have a nice hot supper and one warm foot. — ajebbatson (@ajebbatson) September 2, 2026

4.

Is it capable of holding soup too or would it need a verruca sock liner? — Captain Catpain (@CCatpain) September 2, 2026

5.

Wish we could all live in Bobs head..the world would be a wonderful place — hatto (@hatto69) September 2, 2026

6.

I’ll go for the Spanish tapas catering show please Bob. Meats and cheeses always pleases. — Jojo (@humanjuggler) September 2, 2026

7.

I don’t want to fawn too much but fucking hell. Bob. BOB. THE KING. I’ve fawned. So be it. https://t.co/G0ga47NNlp — Gary Powndland (@powndland) September 2, 2026

8.

you guys are still stuck in the “we’re excited to announce” announcements whilst this old guy just did the best announcement ever. https://t.co/PKewm7UHgG — The C̶r̶y̶p̶t̶o̶ Intern (@ProofofIntern) September 3, 2026

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11.

Take my money Bob! https://t.co/mtx518xToG — Andrew Antill (@Andyroo1980) September 2, 2026

12.

You too can be a part of Bob’s World, if you buy his book ‘Michael’ or order one of his catering slippers.

The choice is yours. https://t.co/E1hVRISEr9 — GaryW (@GazDoubleU) September 3, 2026

13.

Ooooo another book from Bob! This will be fun. Also, the catering slipper is a great idea and seems to have evolved from Bob’s fondness for pocket meats. https://t.co/gPTrAZf8zU — Vincent Brown (@vinbrown) September 2, 2026

14.

I was unconvinced until the possibility of sea meats. Now I’m interested https://t.co/ijFi2aRLsO — YorAverageBHAFan (@YourAvgBHAFan) September 2, 2026

15.

Lots more @RealBobMortimer here (as if you didn’t know).

Source @RealBobMortimer