JD Vance says America didn’t win wars until Donald Trump showed up and got taken down in a hail of clap backs

Politics

The better you lie, the more prominent role you get in the Trump Administration.

So it’s no surprise that JD Vance weaseled his way all the way up to #2 in the rankings.

The current Vice President flip flops on major political issues based on which way the wind is blowing — or more specifically, which direction the hot air is blowing out of Trump’s mouth.

He’s switched religions, backed down from comparing Trump to Hitler, and now, is hailing Trump as the all-time greatest war general the United States has ever seen.

JD Vance: "America has fought a lot of wars since I've been alive. 42 years. And we have won almost none of them until Donald J Trump became the president." pic.twitter.com/drzt7dW4i1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2026

A quick peek at the scoreboard suggests this might not be the most accurate analysis. A longer look at Twitter was even more revealing.

1.

This is so funny because which war did Trump win https://t.co/6YCXN3cllI — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 3, 2026

2.

But, but we aren’t IN a war JD.

He never started a war, right?

Isn’t that what you’ve all said since day one of this “military exercise” we’ve been in for almost 7 months? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 3, 2026

3.

Nothing screams “respect the troops” quite like pretending generations of American service members accomplished absolutely nothing until your political boss showed up. https://t.co/rvDEhayFhP — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 3, 2026

4.

That he can say these utterly absurd things with a straight face tells you what an accomplished liar is JD Vance https://t.co/mblT6KRtD9 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 3, 2026

5.

Which war did we win under Trump exactly? It’s not the war on falling asleep in the middle of the afternoon. That’s for sure. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) September 3, 2026

6.

Oh snap, Donald Trump was the undefeated lying champion of the world. But we might have an upset. JD just busted out the most insane, most shameless, most obvious lie of the last ten years! The student beats the master. JD has earned his MS in BS! https://t.co/GFIpJygJkk — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) September 3, 2026

7.

This statement was meant for the people that wear the silly red hats as they are the only ones stupid enough to believe this crap. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 3, 2026

8.

Trump has won 0 wars. He is actually

-2 in that he prolongs Russia vs Ukraine to help Putin and he got us into a needless war in Iran. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) September 3, 2026

9.

This is pure gaslighting and JD Vance is completely delusional.

Donald Trump has been involved in a trade war with Canada and an actual war with Iran and lost both. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) September 3, 2026

10.

You just said what is happening in Iran is not a war you gaslighting fuck. https://t.co/EfFDhW7lLj — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) September 3, 2026

11.

Narrator: “we have won ZERO wars since Trump has been president.”@CommunityNotes — Metal Mark 🇺🇸 (@MarkMantis) September 3, 2026

12.

The losing streak continues, bruh. https://t.co/bdMB27HMU2 — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) September 3, 2026

13.

First administration to ever start AND lose a war pic.twitter.com/0nw2pHpOv8 — Markimus Maximus (@Shenanigarium) September 3, 2026

14.

15.

Even Dan Quayle wasn't this dumb. https://t.co/woGpNm4zns — Michael Mahoney (@MikeTheNavyGuy1) September 3, 2026

16.

Is he talking about the war on Christmas? — John W (@wty1969) September 3, 2026

17.

This is all so dumb. How did we get to the point where losers like this are in charge of anything? — Pete Reese (@PeteReese) September 3, 2026

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Trump blamed Americans for taking too many days holiday and these 17 replies shamed him right back into the Oval Office

Source: Twitter @atrupar