Politics

JD Vance says America didn’t win wars until Donald Trump showed up and got taken down in a hail of clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated September 4th, 2026

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The better you lie, the more prominent role you get in the Trump Administration.

So it’s no surprise that JD Vance weaseled his way all the way up to #2 in the rankings.

The current Vice President flip flops on major political issues based on which way the wind is blowing — or more specifically, which direction the hot air is blowing out of Trump’s mouth.

He’s switched religions, backed down from comparing Trump to Hitler, and now, is hailing Trump as the all-time greatest war general the United States has ever seen.

A quick peek at the scoreboard suggests this might not be the most accurate analysis. A longer look at Twitter was even more revealing.

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Trump blamed Americans for taking too many days holiday and these 17 replies shamed him right back into the Oval Office

Source: Twitter @atrupar