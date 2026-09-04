Politics canada china donald trump

Trump says Canada is a bigger threat to the United States than China and the entire internet responded as one

Saul Hutson. Updated September 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s hard to find anywhere in the world right now that has a comfortable relationship with the United States.

As is his modus operandi, Donald Trump has alienated just about every foreign leader around the globe by either attacking, insulting, or ignoring them and their nations.

Now, he is openly putting his cards on the table. There’s is exactly one type of leader he respects, while the rest are just annoyances getting in his way.

Officially declaring Canada to be more difficult to handle than dictatorships like China is a startling glimpse into the mind (or whatever’s left of it) of Trump.

Calling out America’s neighbors to the North is another example of Trump teaming up with the type of leaders he admires and respects (and wants to be).

The replies on Twitter read between the lines and unpacked what Trump was really saying here.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2