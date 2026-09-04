Trump says Canada is a bigger threat to the United States than China and the entire internet responded as one

Politics canada china donald trump

It’s hard to find anywhere in the world right now that has a comfortable relationship with the United States.

As is his modus operandi, Donald Trump has alienated just about every foreign leader around the globe by either attacking, insulting, or ignoring them and their nations.

Now, he is openly putting his cards on the table. There’s is exactly one type of leader he respects, while the rest are just annoyances getting in his way.

Trump: Canada is a greater threat to the U.S. than Russia and China. pic.twitter.com/bJo48LjvBn — Zara Quinn (@_Zaraquin) September 3, 2026

Officially declaring Canada to be more difficult to handle than dictatorships like China is a startling glimpse into the mind (or whatever’s left of it) of Trump.

Calling out America’s neighbors to the North is another example of Trump teaming up with the type of leaders he admires and respects (and wants to be).

The replies on Twitter read between the lines and unpacked what Trump was really saying here.

1.

No, it is the fuck not. https://t.co/Nb3nbsr4rN — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 3, 2026

2.

The hell we are you delusional POS! https://t.co/bjD9dhmQYs — Mark (@Markfry809) September 3, 2026

3.

Yeah, he’s definitely manufacturing consent for invading us. https://t.co/ULU371HnQE — Bothered BoyBack on my Bullsh*t (@BotheredBoy) September 3, 2026

4.

The scary part isn’t him saying it; it’s the nutjob extremists in this country who believe him. — ᖇIᐯEᖇ (@River008647) September 3, 2026

5.

Trump is a bigger threat to USA than any other country in the world. — SG9 (@SGB798) September 3, 2026

6.

He is just flat out insane and a puppet of Russia at this point. — Susan Carroll (@susan_chilton) September 3, 2026

7.

It’s pretty sad that our country has declined to a point where a childish narcissistic asshole who has never had to work for his own survival is threatening the least threatening country in the world, all to stroke his injured ego for losing to Iran. — Ohio Hog Watch ️️ (@OhioHogWatch) September 3, 2026

8.