News nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage said he’d declare a “national emergency” and make Parliament sit 24 hours a day if Reform UK are elected, and people were quick to point out a few flaws in his plan

Michael White. Updated September 4th, 2026

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The first day of Reform UK party conference has been, how should we put it, “overshadowed” by the revelations from Channel 4 News’ blockbuster undercover investigation.

As everyone made jokes about Nigel Farage, and he tried to act as if everything was normal, the Reform UK leader attempted to cut through the noise by laying out his vision for government in his conference speech.

And among his promises was to declare a “national emergency” should Reform UK be elected, to cancel recess, and to make Parliament sit “for 24 hours a day, for six days a week until we pass the necessary legislation”.

Fine talk from a man who, just days ago, said he’s going to be spending less time in Parliament in the coming months.

It’s a point that wasn’t lost on people online either.

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