Nigel Farage said he’d declare a “national emergency” and make Parliament sit 24 hours a day if Reform UK are elected, and people were quick to point out a few flaws in his plan

News nigel farage Reform UK

The first day of Reform UK party conference has been, how should we put it, “overshadowed” by the revelations from Channel 4 News’ blockbuster undercover investigation.

As everyone made jokes about Nigel Farage, and he tried to act as if everything was normal, the Reform UK leader attempted to cut through the noise by laying out his vision for government in his conference speech.

And among his promises was to declare a “national emergency” should Reform UK be elected, to cancel recess, and to make Parliament sit “for 24 hours a day, for six days a week until we pass the necessary legislation”.

On my first day as Prime Minister, I will declare a national emergency. Parliament will sit 24 hours a day until all necessary bills have been passed. pic.twitter.com/vk4ry8irvW — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 4, 2026

If Reform gain power Nigel Farage says his party will "declare a national emergency" and recess will be cancelled "Parliament will sit, if necessary, for 24 hours a day," he adds Follow live: https://t.co/X0H59wGpTm pic.twitter.com/yMgY4ER0kB — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 4, 2026

Fine talk from a man who, just days ago, said he’s going to be spending less time in Parliament in the coming months.

It’s a point that wasn’t lost on people online either.

1.

Try sitting for 2 hours in Clacton first Nige.🤫 — Andrew Lowe (@Andyloweuk) September 4, 2026

2.

Certainly would be a national emergency if Reform win an election, he’s right. 😂🆘 https://t.co/46Lwzjxtur — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@SymsFifi) September 4, 2026

3.

24 hours a day would be a massive shock to the system of a man who turns up so rarely he must struggle to find his own office https://t.co/fMDcEjDaiT — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) September 4, 2026

4.

And he still won't turn up. https://t.co/p90D09O6mI — Sean Woodcock MP (@SEANLWOODCOCK) September 4, 2026

5.

Prick can barely be arsed to turn up now https://t.co/hAw9QWfSQO — Chris Smith (@ChrisOfSalop) September 4, 2026

6.

How does Farage get away with acting like he isn’t the establishment? There’s zero chance this work shy, foreign influenced gobshite would be sitting in parliament for 24 hours a day. https://t.co/Yfd0Uh044b — Lloyd H Photo (@lloydhphoto) September 4, 2026

7.

Says the gype that is never in parliament. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YkL7j5cAUo — Kevin Stewart SNP (@KevinStewartSNP) September 4, 2026

8.

This must go really hard if you're a boomer who sits at home watching gb news all day https://t.co/9i7gazsbjl — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader1) September 4, 2026

9.

Declaring a national emergency on day one to make it clear the rules don't apply to you is straight-out-of-the-textbook fascist. — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) September 4, 2026

10.

Watching this perennial liar and grifter, you would never know that immigration to Britain is down more than 60% over last two years and small boat arrivals are down by almost half in a year. But he needs an issue to keep the grift going. https://t.co/AAzB3FVpEe — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) September 4, 2026

11.

Man's not even spent 24 hours in Clacton https://t.co/G2ekyu3DHx — George Baker (@Zutroy85) September 4, 2026

12.

This is political theatre rather than serious government. Yes, the Commons can sit through the night, and exceptionally has sat for more than 24 hours. But making “Parliament will sit 24 hours a day” sound like a virtue is nuts. MPs are human beings. They need sleep, they need… — John Kirby (@csljohnkirby) September 4, 2026

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