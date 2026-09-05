Nadine Dorries and Laila Cunningham gave competing trainwreck interviews defending Reform UK’s funding, and honestly it’s hard to pick which is the more excruciating to watch

News Laila Cunningham Nadine Dorries nigel farage

It’s fair to say that Reform UK and its leader Nigel Farage have had better weeks.

The reverberations are still being felt from Channel 4 News/Verbatim’s undercover operation into Reform UK’s funding, and the party is scrambling to neutralise the story so that it doesn’t totally overshadow its party conference in Birmingham.

Enter staunch party mouthpieces Nadine Dorries and Laila Cunningham to save the day.

Not quite.

Nadine was first up, giving an interview to Channel 4 News. In it, she tried to talk down the seriousness of the story, saying that any attempts to accept a foreign donation wouldn’t have made it past the party’s checks and balances.

Reform UK did not commission three influential opinion polls paid for by a US company, according to Nadine Dorries. Two senior Reform UK officials have stepped down following the broadcast of undercover footage filmed by Verbatim, a group of investigative journalists, and… pic.twitter.com/h7EcOhLc4g — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 4, 2026

But when Krishnan Guru-Murthy pressed Dorries on whether what the aides attempted to do was illegal or not, she talked herself into knots. It gets even worse when Dorries is asked about the party polling that’s so central to the story.

There are very strong echoes of the dying days of Boris Johnson here. Nadine Dorries defending Farage.

The faithful blaming the media.

Every investigation dismissed as a “hit job”. Critics portrayed as part of an establishment conspiracy.

Loyalty to the leader becoming the test… pic.twitter.com/U7snoMzjza — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 4, 2026

Later in the evening, Laila Cunningham went on BBC’s Newsnight, and had an absolute shocker under grilling from Matt Chorley.

“I haven’t had time to watch the whole documentary” “What?” Matt Chorley quizzes Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham on what the party’s official response is to allegations broadcast by Channel 4 News that the party plotted to break electoral law#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/jkteJvAkIh — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 4, 2026

The most incredible moment is when she tries to dodge questions about the polling by saying she hasn’t watched the full news investigation yet – despite, as Chorley points out, it being the only story in town.

People watched both interviews with a rising mix of anger, incredulity and second-hand embarrassment.

Car crash of an interview from @NadineDorries. https://t.co/V7Ks2fNKHU — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) September 4, 2026

Good to see my old pal Nads back. Tries a monosyllabic answer. Contradicts herself almost immediately. Can’t get the presenter’s name right. #GoNads @Channel4News #Reform https://t.co/H1HhYcoHnQ — JOHN NICOLSON 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@MrJohnNicolson) September 4, 2026

Think this must qualify as one of the most inept interviews ever given by a party spokesperson on TV! https://t.co/XfO4PDMRQK — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) September 4, 2026

This was worth the watch for the comedy value https://t.co/rKBW7wLloZ — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) September 4, 2026

Only 4mins 10 here but if you can find the whole thing it’ll make your Friday night. Absolute box-office 😱😂 #MadNad https://t.co/HQod9bnoYe — Jim Delahunt (@JimDelahunt) September 4, 2026

"We didn't receive any messages and Captain Blackadder definitely did not shoot that delicious plump breasted pigeon." pic.twitter.com/alHREh70pD — BMovieMAD (@KatanaMulletMan) September 5, 2026

Absolute car crash of an interview for Reform. Well done @MattChorley https://t.co/a2t4H2L85G — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 4, 2026

Play a fun game this morning by pausing this video at any point to check out Laila Cunningham's full range of sneers in this interview, it's quite the ride. 😃 And please can the next person in the media point out to them that there's no such thing as entrapment in the UK AND… https://t.co/Y0cDU6730T — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 5, 2026

They did take money and they did commission the poll. These answers are untrue. https://t.co/TY8bj2kbyo — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) September 5, 2026

‘I haven’t had time to watch the whole documentary’ might be one of the most absurd things yet from this already batshit crazy Reform conference https://t.co/ys6bR80X5r — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) September 5, 2026

Another train wreck here from Reform’s candidate for London Mayor. They are complete amateurs. https://t.co/5j0Vndbzpl — Brendan May (@bmay) September 5, 2026