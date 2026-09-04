Humour vacuum JD Vance attempted a joke about hanging out with Joe Biden at the 9/11 anniversary, and if possible it’s made him even more unlikeable and unpopular

News 9/11 JD Vance joe biden

Say what you will about JD Vance – no, please do, we’ll wait, and the worse it is the better – but the man sure does think he’s the mutt’s nuts.

When he’s not casually talking about bringing on the End of Days, Vance like to appear before the press under the assumption that he’s funny and charming.

JD Vance on the 25th anniversary of 9/11: "As you guys can probably guess, I'm really looking forward to hanging out with Joe Biden. I'm sure we'll have many many intense intellectual conversations. We'll have a great time." pic.twitter.com/oxX0lwb6iz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2026

Real classy, eh?

Vance clearly has Biden on the brain. Remember how Vance said watching Joe Biden eat an ice cream cone made him think of sex?

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s making light of the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil in history; after all, this is the same clown who said he’d be “celebrating” the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

People online tore the vice president apart for his comments.

1.

He’s talking about the 25th anniversary of the largest terrorist attack in American history as a laugh line to smear the former President. What a pathetic worm of a man. https://t.co/ipCZUYmchY — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 3, 2026

2.

To take a day dedicated to shared national grief and use it to take petty, sarcastic swipes at Joe Biden says everything you need to know about JD Vance. No charisma. No substance. Just small-minded malice and desperate insecurity. https://t.co/rfHV9Fi5iZ — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) September 3, 2026

3.

Vance is such a prick. Biden is undergoing cancer treatment, but glad JD could use the anniversary of 9/11 to take a cheap shot at him. https://t.co/CeTv3o8fNZ — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 3, 2026

4.

And people wonder why no one, literally NO ONE, likes JD Vance. https://t.co/EU72ei4347 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 3, 2026

5.

Joe Biden has stage 4 lung cancer and JD Vance just showed who he really is. https://t.co/V1FcppIFhJ — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) September 3, 2026

6.

JD Vance is a colossal asshole. Sorry for the language. But there's no other way to describe a guy who gratuitously attacks a man dying of cancer. Vance is just a bad human being. pic.twitter.com/OQyxfEMf9t — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 3, 2026

7.

The more I watch this, the more pissed I get. As someone whose brother died because of 9/11, I would expect that this asshole who happens to be our VP would at least understand why this moment matters. Instead, @JDVance is using it to mock @JoeBiden. JD, my brother didn't die… https://t.co/WwBHucKs2P — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 3, 2026

8.

The funny thing is that JD assumes Joe Biden’s going to talk to him. https://t.co/ZdpPJYeFpZ — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) September 3, 2026

9.

It's awesome how he always tries to do Dark Humor but there isn't really ever the actual essence of a joke in what he formulates, and he always somehow walks over his own punchline https://t.co/GGJzRCeGNO — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) September 3, 2026

10.

This guy has the charm of a lawn chair. https://t.co/7G8mjcHh0g — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) September 4, 2026

11.

Disrespecting the solemnity of our twenty-fifth 9/11 memorial to make cheap jokes at the expense of a former U.S. president. Vance is an absolute ghoul. https://t.co/3LTuqpjexG — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) September 3, 2026

12.

Not only is Vance in such a bubble that he thought the press corps would love this joke intended for GOP donors, but Vance completely botched the setup and delivery. Just rizzless, as the kids would sayhttps://t.co/5xWZYgTmiR — Nick Field (@nick_field90) September 3, 2026

13.

Such a quintessential Vance moment. Uses the 25th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history to try to make an insulting "joke," but botches the delivery and steps all over the punch line. https://t.co/eNKRn1sOtV — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 4, 2026

14.

Does he think going to the 9/11 memorial is some party https://t.co/g0w21BV28o — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 3, 2026

15.