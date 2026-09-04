News 9/11 JD Vance joe biden

Humour vacuum JD Vance attempted a joke about hanging out with Joe Biden at the 9/11 anniversary, and if possible it’s made him even more unlikeable and unpopular

Michael White. Updated September 4th, 2026

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Say what you will about JD Vance – no, please do, we’ll wait, and the worse it is the better – but the man sure does think he’s the mutt’s nuts.

When he’s not casually talking about bringing on the End of Days, Vance like to appear before the press under the assumption that he’s funny and charming.

Real classy, eh?

Vance clearly has Biden on the brain. Remember how Vance said watching Joe Biden eat an ice cream cone made him think of sex?

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s making light of the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil in history; after all, this is the same clown who said he’d be “celebrating” the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

People online tore the vice president apart for his comments.

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