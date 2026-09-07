Life toilet humour

People have been sharing their especially inventive euphemisms for going for a number two and it’s top-tier toilet humour

David Harris. Updated September 7th, 2026

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What is it about the humble trip to the toilet that inspires so many creative metaphors and euphemisms? Actually, we’re not so sure that we really want to dwell too deeply on the reasons, so we’ll just press on with the matter in hand.

Twitter user Headshok1962 recently asked people to share their absolute favorite euphemisms for going for a No. 2, and the responses did not disappoint.

It’s puerile and yet brilliantly inventive stuff.

A quick zoom in…

And the brown tide continued to rise in the comments.

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