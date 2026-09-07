People have been sharing their especially inventive euphemisms for going for a number two and it’s top-tier toilet humour

Life toilet humour

What is it about the humble trip to the toilet that inspires so many creative metaphors and euphemisms? Actually, we’re not so sure that we really want to dwell too deeply on the reasons, so we’ll just press on with the matter in hand.

Twitter user Headshok1962 recently asked people to share their absolute favorite euphemisms for going for a No. 2, and the responses did not disappoint.

It’s puerile and yet brilliantly inventive stuff.

Funny ways to say you gotta poop “That fart is pulling a trailer”

“I got an 8 inch grip on a 9 inch turd”

“I think I’m running out of farts”

While sitting on the toilet, just yell out, “I’m crowning”

“Unburdening myself from what has been”

“I am dilated to a 10”

“Dammit, lunch… — Headshok1962 (@Headshok1962) September 1, 2026

A quick zoom in…

And the brown tide continued to rise in the comments.

1.

a kid in college, when he would go into the stall and someone else would be in the community bathroom at the same time, would say: “RELEASE THE HOUNDS” — BBQ Beer Freedom (@bbqbeerfreedom) September 2, 2026

2.

“It’s like a dog pressing its nose against a screen door.” — Ryan Anderson (@Anderson_Ryan_T) September 2, 2026

3.

“I have to make burnt offerings to the porcelain gods” — Jay Justus (@plainmushdogs) September 2, 2026

4.

‘I need to send a Sausage to the Seaside’ — CP (@Chaz_Phillips) September 2, 2026

5.

I’m turtleing I’m growing a tail Next fart might have lumps, I’ll be back — A2 (@burrito_capital) September 2, 2026

6.

“I’ve got a code brown” is a glaring omission — Max Hennessey (@Maxkhenn) September 2, 2026

7.