The absolutely epic climax to this episode of C4’s Four in a Bed is peak British TV and is simply magnificent

Entertainment tv

We’ve not seen too many episodes of Channel 4’s daytime show Four in a Bed. Actually, we might not ever have seen a single episode of Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

But that’s all about to change now after this clip that just went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @jonoread. And fortunately for people like us – and very possibly you – you don’t have to know a thing about the show to appreciate it.

Absolute cinema on Four in a Bed. pic.twitter.com/5W2MCs4GhZ — Jono Read (@jonoread) September 6, 2026

Extraordinary scenes right there.

For the (very) uninitiated, the show features four sets of Bed and Breakfast owners competing with each other to have the best value offering by hosting one another at each other’s properties.

And here are just a few of the many comments that clip prompted.

1.

Now that is peak TV 😂 https://t.co/nJgw1D5ykJ — Scott Palfrey (@ScottPalfrey) September 6, 2026

2.

Saw the whole episode, he was completely justified in doing so. The others were massively underpaying for the smallest of issues. He read them like a book. Absolute certified geezer. — 69 Curry Panic 69 (@Jack52519837) September 6, 2026

3.

4.

Omg this decade’s come dine with me worthy viral moment — Ben Hansen-Hicks (@benhansenhicks) September 6, 2026

5.

Peter Marsh walked so this feller could run. https://t.co/kcLv9mzDbG pic.twitter.com/TPrz8CK4B4 — TPH (@TPH141190) September 6, 2026

6.