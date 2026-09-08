Politics asylum seekers nigel farage

Nigel Farage warned Britain was on ‘the edge of serious civil unrest’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2026

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Nigel Farage is worried.

Not about that undisclosed £5m donation or the Channel 4 undercover film that appeared to show his party accepting illegal donations, but because Britain is on ‘the edge of serious civil unrest’.

He was speaking after those appalling scenes on the south coast of England in which far-right protestors targeted not just asylum seekers but RNLI volunteers attempting to keep people safe.

And it’s obviously an exaggeration to say the internet responded as one. But quite a lot of it did.

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