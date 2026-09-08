Nigel Farage warned Britain was on ‘the edge of serious civil unrest’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics asylum seekers nigel farage

Nigel Farage is worried.

Not about that undisclosed £5m donation or the Channel 4 undercover film that appeared to show his party accepting illegal donations, but because Britain is on ‘the edge of serious civil unrest’.

He was speaking after those appalling scenes on the south coast of England in which far-right protestors targeted not just asylum seekers but RNLI volunteers attempting to keep people safe.

For six years now, Labour and the Tories have facilitated an invasion of our country. We are on the edge of serious civil unrest. The only solution is the ballot box. Only Reform will end the invasion. pic.twitter.com/m0FJU0S89D — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 7, 2026

And it’s obviously an exaggeration to say the internet responded as one. But quite a lot of it did.

1.

mainly caused by him https://t.co/fZWNDVceX3 — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) September 7, 2026

2.

Amazing how just as another massive financial scandal hits Farage and Reform, masked fighting men randomly start kicking off on the south coast despite a huge reduction in asylum arriving.

Its like its all being planned.. 🙄#farageriots https://t.co/ZHcxWLETvV — Sarah (@kokeshimum) September 7, 2026

3.

telling a cult that they are on the edge of civil unrest is a self-fulfilling prophecy, which literally incites it. https://t.co/DrhtuFw6Dr — G.T (@gingerrtom) September 7, 2026

4.

Arsonist warns there may be a fire. https://t.co/ZIEucT5sJT — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 7, 2026

5.

Why are Reform UK desperate to cause civil unrest? We don’t want it. We want you to resign for breaking electoral law. We want you to resign for breaking parliamentary standards. We want you to stop stoking tensions and division. https://t.co/HbrTa5ufEf — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 7, 2026

6.