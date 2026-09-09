GB News-er Michelle Dewberry is fed up with ordinary decent folk being labelled ‘far right’ and was brutally owned into next year and back

Politics asylum seekers GB News

To the studios of GB News – no, stick with us – where one-time Apprentice contestant turned GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry is fed up with ordinary, decent folk being labelled ‘far right’.

Ordinary, decent folk with a fondness for going out in the middle of the night wearing balaclavas and sitting in the middle of the road, but still.

And it’s worth sticking with it, because Dan Hodges does such a great job of owning her into next week that we don’t expect her to be back on GB News until next Friday at least.

Watch Dan Hodges tie Michelle Dewberry up in knots. pic.twitter.com/1qqmQUU9D2 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 8, 2026

Inject it into our veins!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

The sooner @ofcom grow a fucking fair of bollocks and nuke this fucking idiot infested fucking channel, the average IQ in this Country will go up. https://t.co/MmZbvmobTB — Long Time Gone (@Mativenko80) September 8, 2026

That is brilliant @DPJHodges — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 8, 2026

When the voice of reason works for the daily mail you realise how far British media have fallen. https://t.co/5NpTzOPVFN — Lou D (@louderry) September 8, 2026

I have always said Michelle Dewberry is as dense as a house brick. Then again, she's in good company at GB News. Nana Akua, Dawn Neesom, Carole Malone, Patrick Christys, Lizzie Cundy and Martin Daubney. All dense together. — Steven Gavrilovic (@StevenGavrilov1) September 8, 2026

Did she, in her petulance, just say 'I can see, my eyes work' to Dan Hodges? pic.twitter.com/AOL1tfHLOW — Charis (@Charis_Canary) September 8, 2026

Good grief is Hodge turning? Dewberry is a dolt. https://t.co/b8d5blkeZ3 — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) September 8, 2026

What a stupid woman, the far right are welcome to her… — auntieshirley.bsky.social (@aunty_shirley) September 8, 2026

Never ever thought I would say this, well done @DPJHodges — Dark Snyder Knight (@SnyderDark1703) September 8, 2026

Its like trying to debate with a pigeon. https://t.co/9fiS0hhKNJ — Leo (@leo_leo_X) September 8, 2026

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Ed Balls had a far-right reality check for Susanna Reid and it’s totally the wake-up call that everyone needs right now

Source @Haggis_UK