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GB News-er Michelle Dewberry is fed up with ordinary decent folk being labelled ‘far right’ and was brutally owned into next year and back

John Plunkett. Updated September 9th, 2026

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To the studios of GB News – no, stick with us – where one-time Apprentice contestant turned GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry is fed up with ordinary, decent folk being labelled ‘far right’.

Ordinary, decent folk with a fondness for going out in the middle of the night wearing balaclavas and sitting in the middle of the road, but still.

And it’s worth sticking with it, because Dan Hodges does such a great job of owning her into next week that we don’t expect her to be back on GB News until next Friday at least.

Inject it into our veins!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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Ed Balls had a far-right reality check for Susanna Reid and it’s totally the wake-up call that everyone needs right now

Source @Haggis_UK