US donald trump ted cruz

Ted Cruz tried to defend Donald Trump’s 9/11 nonsense and accidentally said what the entire internet was thinking

John Plunkett. Updated September 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

You will no doubt have seen elsewhere Donald Trump’s latest fantasy of what happened to him in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago.

But just in case …

We’ve rounded up all our favourite and totally on-point responses here.

But we mention it again because Texas senator Ted Cruz was asked by CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins about the president’s latest imaginary happenings.

And Cruz started by trying to defend Trump, only for a delicious Freudian slip (look it up, Maga) to accidentally say what the entire internet was thinking.

And just in case you didn’t catch it …

Couldn’t agree more, Senator Cruz, and we never thought we’d say that.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s latest 9/11 lie about being carried from the area by firefighters is his most outrageous yet – 23 frank condemnations

Source @kaitlancollins