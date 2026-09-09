Ted Cruz tried to defend Donald Trump’s 9/11 nonsense and accidentally said what the entire internet was thinking

US donald trump ted cruz

You will no doubt have seen elsewhere Donald Trump’s latest fantasy of what happened to him in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago.

But just in case …

Trump claims he was basically lifted out of the rubble on 9/11: “Two fireman, big strong guys, they grabbed me under the arms — ‘got to get our of here!’ — and they literally lifted me up, and they started running with me.” pic.twitter.com/63k48q7o4d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2026

We’ve rounded up all our favourite and totally on-point responses here.

But we mention it again because Texas senator Ted Cruz was asked by CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins about the president’s latest imaginary happenings.

And Cruz started by trying to defend Trump, only for a delicious Freudian slip (look it up, Maga) to accidentally say what the entire internet was thinking.

I asked Sen. Ted Cruz about President Trump’s story today about being carried away by firefighters after 9/11. pic.twitter.com/anCZmYOSYj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2026

And just in case you didn’t catch it …

Ted Cruz with a Freudian slip on CNN while trying to defend Trump’s 9/11 lies: “I have every doubt that what he’s conveying there is what he experienced” pic.twitter.com/YQMqG4Sbc2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2026

Couldn’t agree more, Senator Cruz, and we never thought we’d say that.

Ted’s subconscious has had more than enough of this Trump knob polishing shit. https://t.co/2X0qMCGhZn — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 9, 2026

Ted Cruz defending Trump making up a lie about him getting pulled out of the rubble at Ground Zero by firefighters is exactly what a bootlicker like Ted Cruz would do….especially after Trump used to make fun of his wife’s looks https://t.co/HWRogWUR3j — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 9, 2026

Watching Ted weasel is a treat as always. It was 25 years ago, I was walking out of a classroom at my college. I am guessing most people are not hazy about whether they were being hauled out of the wreckage by firemen or not. Ted could not say, Well Donald lies a lot. — John Lewis Walston (@druidique) September 9, 2026

Yeah, MAGA knows he’s lying and MAGA does not care. — Amplify Veracity (@AmplifyVeracity) September 9, 2026

It is the least surprising thing in the world that @tedcruz is too much a coward to acknowledge that Donald Trump is a liar, even when they lie is about being pulled out of the rubble on 9/11 https://t.co/Vz483SwHEI — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 9, 2026

Ted Cruz is a bitch 😂 https://t.co/w5MMPTpg9I — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) September 9, 2026

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Donald Trump’s latest 9/11 lie about being carried from the area by firefighters is his most outrageous yet – 23 frank condemnations

Source @kaitlancollins