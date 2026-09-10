EastEnders appeared to start a second or two before the actors and it’s surely the most entertaining thing the soap’s ever done

Entertainment EastEnders tv

You don’t have to be a fan of EastEnders to enjoy this.

It’s the start of Wednesday night’s episode and the aftermath – Google, Google – of Max Branning’s wedding to Cindy Beale (Cindy’s still in it?)

And by the looks of it they started a second or two before the actors get going, and now people can’t stop watching.

Did the episode start before the director said action? Surely that first shot wasn’t edited properly because why is everyone just stood there for the first few seconds 😭#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/KWp5IkW2ra — Ryan (@ryanmcg07) September 9, 2026

Extraordinary scenes. And it prompted no end of comments, as you might imagine.

1.

no this is acc terrible jsnsjjsjjsjs https://t.co/uQtZrPH3Nt — priya gulati campaign leader (@whitdeans) September 9, 2026

2.

Maybe they all were hoping he would just die, before duty kicked in — Angel K (@mcclunkeys) September 9, 2026

3.

People tend to freeze for a few seconds due to shock. — Theo (@MisthiosGamer) September 9, 2026

4.

im not an eastenders viewer but you can FULLY hear a floor manager say "cue" right before they start moving https://t.co/5tnaW9h4SJ — 🎨StupidScribblez✏️ (@StupidScribblez) September 9, 2026

5.

6.

My guess is if someone hasn’t caught up with the previous episode/casual viewers it gives them a couple seconds to understand what has just happened — Rh☂︎s (@Just_Rhys_) September 9, 2026

7.

Definitely isn’t edited properly 😭 E-Laine is just like huh? Do I go now? — Niiicckkk (@Nick23136) September 9, 2026

8.

Brechtian https://t.co/IVjqx2tOoY — from death to death transfigured (@BODY_W0_WHORGAN) September 9, 2026

9.

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Source @ryanmcg07