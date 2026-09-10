Entertainment EastEnders tv

EastEnders appeared to start a second or two before the actors and it’s surely the most entertaining thing the soap’s ever done

Poke Reporter. Updated September 10th, 2026

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You don’t have to be a fan of EastEnders to enjoy this.

It’s the start of Wednesday night’s episode and the aftermath – Google, Google – of Max Branning’s wedding to Cindy Beale (Cindy’s still in it?)

And by the looks of it they started a second or two before the actors get going, and now people can’t stop watching.

Extraordinary scenes. And it prompted no end of comments, as you might imagine.

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