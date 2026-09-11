Donald Trump made his entire audience pledge to cheat in the upcoming midterm elections in case you’re wondering how the cult allegations are going

Politics cult donald trump trumpalooza

These truly seem like the end times in the United States.

Dictator in Chief, Donald Trump, hosted a second consecutive night of his unprecedented Republican RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas last night.

No party has ever been this desperate to maintain hold of Washington, DC heading into midterms. While things continue to trend in the wrong direction for the Magas, Trump has resorted to making his supporters pledge allegiance to him.

Yes, the President of the United States asked his audience to do anything they can, including cheat, to vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterms.

Cult-like doesn’t even begin to describe whatever this is:

Trump: “Please right your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States. That loves us so much he can’t even breath. That I will go out with my family, my friends, I’ll do it any way — I don’t care if I’m registered or not, I’m going to try… pic.twitter.com/ywiYe8ZIdu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

No one in the replies was playing along.

1.

Donald Trump just replaced the Pledge of Allegiance with a pledge of allegiance to himself. This November, the choice is yours on the ballot: America or Trump. https://t.co/q5C2dCmR1G — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 11, 2026

2.

Fucking cult bullshit. You can’t call yourself a patriot while pledging allegiance to a rapist. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) September 11, 2026

3.

good god, this is so strange and embarrassing https://t.co/YAhZInvOXv — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) September 11, 2026

4.

But they aren’t a cult… right. https://t.co/ztAA3IZHuY — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 11, 2026

5.

He is grooming his cult for whatever wacky shit he has planned for the midterms. — Scoooooooter from Michigan (@3rdDownDraws) September 11, 2026

6.

Barack Obama once made a reference to eating arugula and it was a right wing media scandal for months. That was in my lifetime. https://t.co/Y4RYw0J4Pk — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 11, 2026

7.