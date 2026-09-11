Politics cult donald trump trumpalooza

Donald Trump made his entire audience pledge to cheat in the upcoming midterm elections in case you’re wondering how the cult allegations are going

Saul Hutson. Updated September 11th, 2026

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These truly seem like the end times in the United States.

Dictator in Chief, Donald Trump, hosted a second consecutive night of his unprecedented Republican RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas last night.

No party has ever been this desperate to maintain hold of Washington, DC heading into midterms. While things continue to trend in the wrong direction for the Magas, Trump has resorted to making his supporters pledge allegiance to him.

Yes, the President of the United States asked his audience to do anything they can, including cheat, to vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterms.

Cult-like doesn’t even begin to describe whatever this is:

No one in the replies was playing along.

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