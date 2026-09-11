People shared the most middle aged things they do and this one knocked the rest out of the park

Life middle age

You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this … actually, scrap that, you absolutely 100% do have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this.

It’s a question that went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @MichaelCGlasper …

What's the most middle-aged thing you will admit to? Me, I fucking love Antiques Roadshow. — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) September 8, 2024

… and it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies …

I have a tin foil, cling film and sandwich bags drawer.’

@HonsCupboard ‘I think that all gigs should start at 7:30 and finish by 10.’

@rickbur1n ‘I turn the radio down when I’m looking for a parking spot.

@itsStephGee In a pub the toilets are as important as the quality of beer

@rcuffy ‘Drying two loads of laundry in one day, on the washing line. Heaven.’

@TheJazzDad

But none of them surely came close to hitting the heights of this particular response, which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

I take at least one accidental screenshot of my lock screen every day. https://t.co/TA2y6MUYee — Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) September 8, 2024

Most relatable thing we’ll read. Probably ever.

‘I do too.

The embarrassing fact is that I can’t figure out how to do it on purpose …’

@morner_ann

‘The struggle is real.’

@Eva_B89

‘Every. Single. Day.’

@katielbrooks_

Follow @MichaelCGlasper here!

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Donald Trump said there were no empty seats at his Maga-fest and give this camera operator the rest of the week off

Source @MichaelCGlasper