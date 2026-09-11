People shared the most middle aged things they do and this one knocked the rest out of the park
You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this … actually, scrap that, you absolutely 100% do have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this.
It’s a question that went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @MichaelCGlasper …
What's the most middle-aged thing you will admit to?
Me, I fucking love Antiques Roadshow.
— Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) September 8, 2024
… and it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies …
I have a tin foil, cling film and sandwich bags drawer.’
@HonsCupboard
‘I think that all gigs should start at 7:30 and finish by 10.’
@rickbur1n
‘I turn the radio down when I’m looking for a parking spot.
@itsStephGee
In a pub the toilets are as important as the quality of beer
@rcuffy
‘Drying two loads of laundry in one day, on the washing line. Heaven.’
@TheJazzDad
But none of them surely came close to hitting the heights of this particular response, which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.
I take at least one accidental screenshot of my lock screen every day. https://t.co/TA2y6MUYee
— Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) September 8, 2024
Most relatable thing we’ll read. Probably ever.
‘I do too.
The embarrassing fact is that I can’t figure out how to do it on purpose …’
@morner_ann
‘The struggle is real.’
@Eva_B89
‘Every. Single. Day.’
@katielbrooks_
Follow @MichaelCGlasper here!
READ MORE
Donald Trump said there were no empty seats at his Maga-fest and give this camera operator the rest of the week off
Source @MichaelCGlasper