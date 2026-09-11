Life middle age

People shared the most middle aged things they do and this one knocked the rest out of the park

Poke Staff. Updated September 11th, 2026

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You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this … actually, scrap that, you absolutely 100% do have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this.

It’s a question that went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @MichaelCGlasper

… and it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies …

I have a tin foil, cling film and sandwich bags drawer.’
@HonsCupboard

‘I think that all gigs should start at 7:30 and finish by 10.’
@rickbur1n

‘I turn the radio down when I’m looking for a parking spot.
@itsStephGee

In a pub the toilets are as important as the quality of beer
@rcuffy

‘Drying two loads of laundry in one day, on the washing line. Heaven.’
@TheJazzDad

But none of them surely came close to hitting the heights of this particular response, which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Most relatable thing we’ll read. Probably ever.

‘I do too.
The embarrassing fact is that I can’t figure out how to do it on purpose …’
@morner_ann

‘The struggle is real.’
@Eva_B89

‘Every. Single. Day.’
@katielbrooks_

Follow @MichaelCGlasper here!

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Source @MichaelCGlasper