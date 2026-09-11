Entertainment adverts funny

We challenge anyone to find a better mattress advert than this one from 2018

Poke Staff. Updated September 11th, 2026

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A Purple mattress company advert from 2018, named ‘Don’t Let Your Mattress Steal Your Sleep’ has still got it after all these years.

See it for yourself.

That’s probably what happened to Goldilocks, too.

It turned up again on Twitter/X, in 2024, where Baba had this high praise.

A lot of people were seeing it for the first time. They loved it.

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The police also featured in this Mercedes ad.

They should buy the boy a Purple mattress – keep him in bed.

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This Argentinian fizzy drink advert just gets better and better

Source Purple Image Screengrab