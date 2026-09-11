Entertainment films memes Nathan Fielder
The creepy trailer for Nathan Fielder’s documentary about fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has become an instant meme – 19 funny examples
In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes founded the medical technology company Theranos, which would go on to claim to have a ground-breaking method of performing blood tests, requiring a much lower volume than traditional ones.
Holmes became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2015, thanks to the success of Theranos, but just three years later, the claims began to fall apart and she came under poice suspicion – eventually being convicted of fraud. In 2023, she began an 11-year prison sentence.
In the final weeks before her incarceration, she allowed comedian and filmmaker Nathan Fielder full access, even welcoming him into her home to film a documentary about what was happening.
The trailer for that documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, has just dropped. It shows a supremely awkward moment that just makes us completely desperate to watch the full thing. Mission accomplished, trailer. Mission accomplished.
YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, a documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Featuring Elizabeth Holmes. Only in theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/b3Pcx0Se2o
— A24 (@A24) September 7, 2026
“I don’t have anything to deceive you on. Of course I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being.
Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.”
“Okay. All right. Okay, good chat.
You being real right now?”
“I’m always being real.”
To sum up –
“I know that she is lying, she knows that she is lying, she even knows that I know she is lying, I know that she knows that I know she is lying.
And still she continues to lie.” pic.twitter.com/5RrVZYjTZh
— Ian Campbell (@iansArcanum) September 7, 2026
And then the memes started.
1.
when the restaurant staff sings happy birthday at me pic.twitter.com/2i3pW3o5jn
— sweatpants cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) September 8, 2026
2.
The bartender after walking me through the beer list for 3 minutes and I order a Miller Lite at the end pic.twitter.com/hDfwO3GTCy
— Beast Guy (@Gweencer) September 9, 2026
3.
FRODO: so this dark tunnel in the pass of Cirith Ungol is safe?
GOLLUM: pic.twitter.com/TDh2smpmtD
— Joshin and Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) September 9, 2026
4.
Explaining to my kids that the park is closed pic.twitter.com/bDQkzz0Hm3
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) September 8, 2026
5.
Ripley:
You're going out there to destroy them, right? Not to study. Not to bring back. But to wipe them out.
Burke: pic.twitter.com/1wBoUiF8yC
— Alien Theory (@Alien_Theory) September 10, 2026
6.
using dates in excel pic.twitter.com/4Iqz0ktKaW
— memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) September 10, 2026
7.
When you ask a kid if they ate the last Oreo pic.twitter.com/IkNlbxrDVX
— Steve Arduini (@steve_arduini) September 10, 2026
8.
— On This Day in Simpsons History 🇺🇦 (@dailysimpsons) September 10, 2026
9.
Radiology: Is this your actual reason for wanting this scan or did you just check a random box so we’d do the CT?
Emergency Department: pic.twitter.com/Dd8MuJIhm7
— Shailin Thomas (@shailinthomas) September 10, 2026
10.
You're all going to look amazing in the fuchsia bridesmaid dresses. pic.twitter.com/oPGkzsh6i3
— New and Improved Dennis 2 (@Buzzsaws1990) September 9, 2026