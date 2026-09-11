The creepy trailer for Nathan Fielder’s documentary about fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has become an instant meme – 19 funny examples

Entertainment films memes Nathan Fielder

In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes founded the medical technology company Theranos, which would go on to claim to have a ground-breaking method of performing blood tests, requiring a much lower volume than traditional ones.

Holmes became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2015, thanks to the success of Theranos, but just three years later, the claims began to fall apart and she came under poice suspicion – eventually being convicted of fraud. In 2023, she began an 11-year prison sentence.

In the final weeks before her incarceration, she allowed comedian and filmmaker Nathan Fielder full access, even welcoming him into her home to film a documentary about what was happening.

The trailer for that documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, has just dropped. It shows a supremely awkward moment that just makes us completely desperate to watch the full thing. Mission accomplished, trailer. Mission accomplished.

YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, a documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Featuring Elizabeth Holmes. Only in theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/b3Pcx0Se2o — A24 (@A24) September 7, 2026

“I don’t have anything to deceive you on. Of course I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.” “Okay. All right. Okay, good chat. You being real right now?” “I’m always being real.”

To sum up –

“I know that she is lying, she knows that she is lying, she even knows that I know she is lying, I know that she knows that I know she is lying.

And still she continues to lie.” pic.twitter.com/5RrVZYjTZh — Ian Campbell (@iansArcanum) September 7, 2026

And then the memes started.

1.

when the restaurant staff sings happy birthday at me pic.twitter.com/2i3pW3o5jn — sweatpants cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) September 8, 2026

2.

The bartender after walking me through the beer list for 3 minutes and I order a Miller Lite at the end pic.twitter.com/hDfwO3GTCy — Beast Guy (@Gweencer) September 9, 2026

3.

FRODO: so this dark tunnel in the pass of Cirith Ungol is safe? GOLLUM: pic.twitter.com/TDh2smpmtD — Joshin and Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) September 9, 2026

4.

Explaining to my kids that the park is closed pic.twitter.com/bDQkzz0Hm3 — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) September 8, 2026

5.

Ripley: You're going out there to destroy them, right? Not to study. Not to bring back. But to wipe them out. Burke: pic.twitter.com/1wBoUiF8yC — Alien Theory (@Alien_Theory) September 10, 2026

6.

7.

When you ask a kid if they ate the last Oreo pic.twitter.com/IkNlbxrDVX — Steve Arduini (@steve_arduini) September 10, 2026

8.

pic.twitter.com/HNkvygfBAE — On This Day in Simpsons History 🇺🇦 (@dailysimpsons) September 10, 2026

9.

Radiology: Is this your actual reason for wanting this scan or did you just check a random box so we’d do the CT? Emergency Department: pic.twitter.com/Dd8MuJIhm7 — Shailin Thomas (@shailinthomas) September 10, 2026

10.