Entertainment films memes Nathan Fielder

The creepy trailer for Nathan Fielder’s documentary about fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has become an instant meme – 19 funny examples

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2026

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In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes founded the medical technology company Theranos, which would go on to claim to have a ground-breaking method of performing blood tests, requiring a much lower volume than traditional ones.

Holmes became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2015, thanks to the success of Theranos, but just three years later, the claims began to fall apart and she came under poice suspicion – eventually being convicted of fraud. In 2023, she began an 11-year prison sentence.

In the final weeks before her incarceration, she allowed comedian and filmmaker Nathan Fielder full access, even welcoming him into her home to film a documentary about what was happening.

The trailer for that documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, has just dropped. It shows a supremely awkward moment that just makes us completely desperate to watch the full thing. Mission accomplished, trailer. Mission accomplished.

“I don’t have anything to deceive you on. Of course I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being.

Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.”

“Okay. All right. Okay, good chat.

You being real right now?”

I’m always being real.”

To sum up –

And then the memes started.

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