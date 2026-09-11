Rory Stewart started doing a German accent while interviewing a German guest and it’s the funniest thing he’s ever done

Politics germany Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart has wanted to be many things over the years – Conservative Party leader, Mayor of London, all that sort of thing – but these days is mostly known as a podcaster.

And it’s to his podcast that we turn to now as the one-time Tory MP was joined by German journalist Paul Ronzheimer to discuss the rise of the far-right in Germany.

Less important, obviously, but far more enjoyable was this moment where Stewart appears to adopt a German accent while interviewing his German guest, like some kind of linguistic chameleon (or thinking woman’s Steve McLaren, if you prefer).

And it’s already a leading contender for today’s funniest thing.

Rory Stewart interviewing German man and suddenly starts talking with German accent pic.twitter.com/yeniO2L0YE — Tom (@tomwhx) September 10, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did (and you, hopefully).

lol, yes, glad I wasn’t the only one who heard that. Thought I was going mad. — A Modern Major General (@apiratepenzance) September 10, 2026

Yes … mirroring behaviour is part of the training he received at MI5, when he joined MI5 as an MI5 agent and to whom he still reports today …. at MI5. https://t.co/mLJDP3zBYt — Max “Lesley” Crocspierre (@lesthecroc) September 10, 2026

he literally always does this when any of his poor interviewees doesn’t speak with the queens english — luca (@luca_skarlo) September 10, 2026

it’s contagious i do this as well with germans https://t.co/W5V1n0Gxdr — erin (@greydomovoy) September 10, 2026

For some reason, this made me think of this… “Mein Fuhrer, I can walk” pic.twitter.com/cNZinMyBHC — Prof 🇬🇧 – Restore Britain (@Prof_TwatterX) September 10, 2026

I do this all the time, it’s really embarrassing https://t.co/nwi9xnaZAU — Veles ↙↙↙ (@Menkvi) September 10, 2026

in school I had a friend who’s grandma was Scottish, and when she was around his mum would suddenly start speaking in a Scottish accent too. it was super bizarre — adult human shemale (@boymoderology) September 10, 2026

You can watch the whole podcast here (can’t guarantee it will be quite so entertaining all the way through, but you never know).

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H/T @tomwhx