Politics germany Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart started doing a German accent while interviewing a German guest and it’s the funniest thing he’s ever done

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Rory Stewart has wanted to be many things over the years – Conservative Party leader, Mayor of London, all that sort of thing – but these days is mostly known as a podcaster.

And it’s to his podcast that we turn to now as the one-time Tory MP was joined by German journalist Paul Ronzheimer to discuss the rise of the far-right in Germany.

Less important, obviously, but far more enjoyable was this moment where Stewart appears to adopt a German accent while interviewing his German guest, like some kind of linguistic chameleon (or thinking woman’s Steve McLaren, if you prefer).

And it’s already a leading contender for today’s funniest thing.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did (and you, hopefully).

You can watch the whole podcast here (can’t guarantee it will be quite so entertaining all the way through, but you never know).

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