HSBC got the wrong end of the stick of this customer’s complaint and was mocked into oblivion – 14 funniest replies

Twitter fails

Customer service ain’t what it used to be.

Chances are these days you’ll always get a prompt response if you remember to complain in the right place. It just won’t necessarily be a human being doing the replying.

We say this after this person complained on Twitter about the loss of their cricket ground after the land was apparently sold by HSBC.

I just lost my cricket ground (and perhaps club) because of @HSBC_UK selling their land. New Beckenham had five senior teams, but more importantly a huge vibrant growing junior section for cricket. Now it’s homeless so Crystal Palace can own even more of the local area for… — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) September 10, 2026

The specifics of the complaint isn’t the point – well it is – but really it’s about how HSBC replied on Twitter.

Thanks but, er, no thanks.

I mean, it might not be a bot – which is what everyone assumed – but that surely just poses more questions than it answers.

Whatever the truth, it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses.

1.

Ffs this is an all time classic. Chat bot assuming a cricket ground is a wallet or a set of house keys. — Dominic Carter (@DC1739318862) September 10, 2026

2.

Remember, nobody at HSBC will ask for your cricket ground via DM or over the phone. Anyone trying to get you to hand over your cricket ground may be trying to defraud you. — Sutton Hears A Hoo (@SuttonHearsAHoo) September 10, 2026

3.

Hall of Fame material. https://t.co/vXBu1hfK8g — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 10, 2026

4.

I am very careless https://t.co/v9eIZ4As4S — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) September 10, 2026

5.

“Can you describe your cricket ground to us and we can see if anyone’s handed it in?” — robbo555 (@robbo555) September 10, 2026

6.

If you’d like to check your balance, press 1, if you’ve lost your cricket ground, press 2. — Xmarksthespot (@hopskipjumpy) September 10, 2026

7.