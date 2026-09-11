Twitter fails

HSBC got the wrong end of the stick of this customer’s complaint and was mocked into oblivion – 14 funniest replies

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Customer service ain’t what it used to be.

Chances are these days you’ll always get a prompt response if you remember to complain in the right place. It just won’t necessarily be a human being doing the replying.

We say this after this person complained on Twitter about the loss of their cricket ground after the land was apparently sold by HSBC.

The specifics of the complaint isn’t the point – well it is – but really it’s about how HSBC replied on Twitter.

Thanks but, er, no thanks.

I mean, it might not be a bot – which is what everyone assumed – but that surely just poses more questions than it answers.

Whatever the truth, it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses.

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