Someone asked about things people ‘don’t understand, no matter how many times it’s explained? – 23 things we just cannot get our heads around

Life r/AskUK

The world is an increasingly complex place with an awful lot of things to get to grips with, from which bin to use for which recycling to the ways in which AI is going to end humanity.

So it’s no wonder there are some things we just cannot fathom, no matter how hard we try.

They’ve been grappling with this difficulty on the AskUK subreddit after user NattyBatty911 posted this…

What do you just not understand, no matter how many times someone has explained it? For me it’s how big commercial planes stay in the sky, I mean I’ve watched countless documentaries on it but I just don’t understand how something that big, heavy manage to stay up. And how it is able to store fuel for 10/12 hour journeys! Oh, don’t get me started on large commercial shipping containers. You’re telling me that ship has about 2,000 tonnes of weight and it’s floating? Get out. Yes, I kinda get the science behind it, but it just boggles my mind.

Perplexing indeed, and lots of other being had thoughts on the things they also cannot comprehend, like these…

1.

‘Printers. We’ve somehow made phones that can translate languages in real time, but a printer will still decide it’s offline because you looked at it wrong.’

–noobtrading212

2.

‘Vinyl records being grooves filled with tiny bumps that a needle bounces up and down on suddenly produced words, music and so on. Madness.’

–Portsmouth_Sweep

3.

‘Why right wing policies are popular with the people who lose from them.’

–St3lla_0nR3dd1t

4.

‘How information, videos, images, audio flows through tiny fibres across the world in a fraction of a second.’

–G_UK

5.

‘Fucking magnets. How do they work?’

–EasyPeeler14

6.

‘That humans are, by a long way, the most intelligent animals on the planet. And yet the world seems to be populated by absolute morons. Explain that one!’

–SplodgySplodge1

7.

‘Anything to do with Blockchain or crypto mining. I know it’s a complex algorithm running on a computer/GPU, but I don’t understand how ‘value’ is generated from what seems like ‘nothing’.’

–Denaris21

8.

‘It’s not that I don’t understand it, but I’m still a bit perplexed by how we got radio.

“I’ve got a theory that the air is full of invisible waves, and if I just wrap enough copper wire around a crystal, and stick one end of the wire into a lemon, we’ll definitely be able to talk to people 3000 miles away”.

“Right you are mad Dave, you do that”.’

–Interceptor

9.

‘Why so many people are unable to be silent at any time. Constant humming and whistling and bum bum bum ba da ba-ing. It’s fine to just be quiet for a bit.’

–RHMoaner

10.

‘Time. How going faster makes time pass slower.’

–CodeToManagement

11.

‘Computers and programming. Rocks can think?!’

–TommyDickFingers85

12.

‘Try humans! It’s electrical signals as interpreted by your brain which is meat floating in liquid.’

–DrRudeboy