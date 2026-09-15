27 of the funniest and most interesting entries from the brilliant ‘Terrible Maps’ on Twitter

Twitter funny maps

We make no secret of the fact that we’re more than partial to a map. Good maps, bad maps, accurate maps, deliberately incorrect maps. It’s almost as though the Terrible Maps account – @TerribleMaps – has tapped straight into our browsing tastes.

They describe themselves as ‘The home of terrible maps with a pinch of humour’, and that says everything that needs to be said.

Here are 27 of our very favourites.

1.

Australian states that are socially acceptable baby names pic.twitter.com/Mx0IfgLUs0 — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 12, 2026

2.

How Europeans say 92 pic.twitter.com/2x26DeKiSL — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 7, 2026

3.

Countries where the U.S. has dropped nuclear weapons pic.twitter.com/dyrDaL9M9v — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 4, 2026

4.

The world, but centred on Antarctica pic.twitter.com/mKh0Lw2F7d — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 3, 2026

5.

How Europeans say “coma” pic.twitter.com/MPx3MKdKam — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 2, 2026

6.

How long it takes to make friends across Europe pic.twitter.com/16Ti17J9hV — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 24, 2026

7.

Most Common Source of Electricity pic.twitter.com/uH1sr561Nb — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 4, 2024

8.

Place names in Tasmania are really something else pic.twitter.com/CrAIfcVwVt — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 25, 2024

9.