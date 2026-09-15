Twitter funny maps

27 of the funniest and most interesting entries from the brilliant ‘Terrible Maps’ on Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2026

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We make no secret of the fact that we’re more than partial to a map. Good maps, bad maps, accurate maps, deliberately incorrect maps. It’s almost as though the Terrible Maps account – @TerribleMaps – has tapped straight into our browsing tastes.

They describe themselves as ‘The home of terrible maps with a pinch of humour’, and that says everything that needs to be said.

Here are 27 of our very favourites.

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