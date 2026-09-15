27 of the funniest and most interesting entries from the brilliant ‘Terrible Maps’ on Twitter
We make no secret of the fact that we’re more than partial to a map. Good maps, bad maps, accurate maps, deliberately incorrect maps. It’s almost as though the Terrible Maps account – @TerribleMaps – has tapped straight into our browsing tastes.
They describe themselves as ‘The home of terrible maps with a pinch of humour’, and that says everything that needs to be said.
Here are 27 of our very favourites.
1.
Australian states that are socially acceptable baby names pic.twitter.com/Mx0IfgLUs0
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 12, 2026
2.
How Europeans say 92 pic.twitter.com/2x26DeKiSL
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 7, 2026
3.
Countries where the U.S. has dropped nuclear weapons pic.twitter.com/dyrDaL9M9v
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 4, 2026
4.
The world, but centred on Antarctica pic.twitter.com/mKh0Lw2F7d
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 3, 2026
5.
How Europeans say “coma” pic.twitter.com/MPx3MKdKam
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 2, 2026
6.
How long it takes to make friends across Europe pic.twitter.com/16Ti17J9hV
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 24, 2026
7.
Most Common Source of Electricity pic.twitter.com/uH1sr561Nb
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 4, 2024
8.
Place names in Tasmania are really something else pic.twitter.com/CrAIfcVwVt
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 25, 2024
9.
The Blue Areas Are Where People Are Kung Fu Fighting pic.twitter.com/LpMRajuE8R
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 18, 2024