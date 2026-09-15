Politics Isabel Oakeshott Reform UK

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott argued we have nothing to fear from billionaires and it’s the polar opposite of a slam dunk

Poke Reporter. Updated September 15th, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of Isabel Oakeshott, the Dubai-based international editor of Talk TV and self-described ‘feather ruffler’.

Except there’s one class of people who Richard Tice’s betrothed appears to believe should never have their feathers ruffled. And that’s the poor old put-upon billionaires.

Here’s what she had to say on Talk TV about the entirely legitimate spotlight being shone on the £72m donations just given to Reform UK.

Possibly the least convincing thing we’ve ever heard, even on Talk TV.

And these people surely said it best.

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Angela Rayner fact-checking Rachel Johnson to her face is a supremely satisfying watch (and her crestfallen expression makes it even better)

Source @hewitson10