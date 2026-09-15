Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott argued we have nothing to fear from billionaires and it’s the polar opposite of a slam dunk

Politics Isabel Oakeshott Reform UK

To the world – briefly – of Isabel Oakeshott, the Dubai-based international editor of Talk TV and self-described ‘feather ruffler’.

Except there’s one class of people who Richard Tice’s betrothed appears to believe should never have their feathers ruffled. And that’s the poor old put-upon billionaires.

Here’s what she had to say on Talk TV about the entirely legitimate spotlight being shone on the £72m donations just given to Reform UK.

We got the £72m bung wrong guys 🤷‍♀️. Isabel Oakeshitt says it’s more like a charity donation than buying power As if it’s about changing crypto currency laws Can’t believe I thought Nigel Farage was a crypto crook 😒 pic.twitter.com/RjadumIX3i — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) September 14, 2026

Possibly the least convincing thing we’ve ever heard, even on Talk TV.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Probably one of the most farcical denials I have ever heard……….. why would billionaires want more?…..pic.twitter.com/kkqLubz8PF — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 14, 2026

2.

If they hold their “money” in crypto then it can all just disappear overnight so they’re clearly going to want regulation, if they sold all their crypto then why are they advocating it’s use, she’s so fucking stupid — ReCyclingDave (@cycling_dave) September 14, 2026

3.

They need to get their position right , billionaires will leave the UK if they have to pay more tax but they’re ok with dropping several million to reform and of course they want nothing for it. Believe that and I have a nice bridge for sale. — Richard 🇨🇦🇵🇸🇺🇦 🇬🇱 🏒🍊 (@Richard61889854) September 14, 2026

4.

They may not want more cash or better tax treatment. They want power, control, serfs. — HRH BerkshireFX (@BerkshireFX) September 14, 2026

5.

If billionaires don’t need anymore money then why cant they pay more tax?? — Jaz 🌍 (@Jas_Jelly) September 14, 2026

6.

Well, I’m persuaded . Rich people donate to other rich people for no reason other than to make life nicer for all the poor people. Yep? — Susan Hill (@Steveandsueat22) September 14, 2026

7.

Gaslighting 101 live from tax avoiding oakshitt in tax haven Dubai .. bbbuut isabell we thought billionaires were going to run off if we asked them to pay 50p more because then they’ll be broke… — ryhn24.bsky.social 🦋 #freePalestine🇵🇸✊🫂🕊️🌅 (@rins2pworth) September 14, 2026

8.

To become a Billionaire you must exploit others while hording vast amounts of wealth you don’t need. Billionaires do not spend millions without expecting a return. The only charitable billionaires was Dolly Parton, who wasn’t a billionaire because she gave her wealth away — Ivan Richardson (@IvanRic19103369) September 14, 2026

9.

The very idea – that people who are already awash with wealth, who have more than they could ever spend in one lifetime, who’ve spent their entire lives amassing their riches, could possibly be wanting more… https://t.co/bzJ8fron61 — Matt Sewell (@charmsvsevileye) September 15, 2026

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Angela Rayner fact-checking Rachel Johnson to her face is a supremely satisfying watch (and her crestfallen expression makes it even better)

Source @hewitson10