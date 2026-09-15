Entertainment AI

Breaking Bad’s brilliant Vince Gilligan had the ultimate final word on people pushing AI and it’s just perfect

Poke Reporter. Updated September 15th, 2026

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If you want the perfect final word on Artificial Intelligence then you’d better call Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and the (now Emmy award winning) sci-fi satire, Pluribus.

The great man was asked about AI at the Emmy awards and he totally nails it in less than a minute. Not for nothing is he such a great storyteller.

And these people appreciated it just as much as we did.

And his acceptance speech was pretty damned good too.

Boom.

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Source @lavillanelleee