Breaking Bad’s brilliant Vince Gilligan had the ultimate final word on people pushing AI and it’s just perfect

Entertainment AI

If you want the perfect final word on Artificial Intelligence then you’d better call Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and the (now Emmy award winning) sci-fi satire, Pluribus.

The great man was asked about AI at the Emmy awards and he totally nails it in less than a minute. Not for nothing is he such a great storyteller.

vince gilligan on ai pic.twitter.com/hIDFZVjUKi — lana (@lavillanelleee) September 14, 2026

And these people appreciated it just as much as we did.

"i'm afraid of ai…. just seems like a way for a bunch of billionaires to become trillionaires" THAT'S MY KING https://t.co/58BseiyRbk — lana (@lavillanelleee) September 14, 2026

"Just seems like a way for a bunch of billionaires to become trillionaires; what the hell do I wanna help them do that for?" Legend. https://t.co/dfSdbmuSI1 — Samuel Deats 🌕 (@SamuelDeats) September 15, 2026

“a solution in search of a problem…a way for a bunch of billionaires to become trillionaires…why the heck would I wanna help them do that” https://t.co/vzd7uSoRdQ pic.twitter.com/mgheOYZJ3E — Aidan al Gaib 🎥🎨 (@akeltheartist) September 15, 2026

And his acceptance speech was pretty damned good too.

Vince Gilligan's acceptance speech after winning his first-ever writing Emmy. “There's nothing weirder than our current reality. These past 10 years, you can't write this stuff.” pic.twitter.com/5nd1jkyEp3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2026

Boom.

READ MORE

A reporter asked Donald Trump what he uses AI for and his unusually tight-lipped response raised more questions than it answered

Source @lavillanelleee