The message behind this viral French video about what would happen if immigrants went ‘home’ is more important than ever

Politics immigration

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Afrobeats and RnB singer Leeno Daash has gone viral, after making and starring in a video about the contribution immigrants make to Europe, or more accurately – what would happen without them.

Having moved to Italy from Cameroon, he’s likely to be only too familiar with the angry bigotry portrayed in the clip.

It’s in French, but with English subtitles.

The French don’t muck around. A short film that rams home the possible outcome of immigrants actually ‘going back to where they came from’ We are so lucky to have the benefits of immigration here. Our country has prospered culturally and economically. Don’t let some vested… pic.twitter.com/FMn9MNmpWb — ShiannonCorcoran💉x4 @shiannonc.bsky.social (@ShiannonC) September 13, 2026

These five reactions say it all.

1.

This is brilliant by the French Send them all home is the cry – well be very careful what you wish for………..pic.twitter.com/LgGmwiFgjs — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 13, 2026

2.

3.

The French know how to do it. https://t.co/J9gRmN8Wa7 — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) September 14, 2026

4.

Those who support reimmigration will destroy the UK if they get their wish.#BlackAndWhiteUniteAndFight https://t.co/JpLgeJ7FWW — StevieB (@StevieB09074258) September 15, 2026

5.

For all the Reform voters. https://t.co/v3FiLWIqnj — Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) September 12, 2026

Sangita Myska summed it up in one word. One French word.

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Tom Kerridge’s takedown of politicians who constantly wang on about immigration (Farage, we’re looking at you) had everyone cheering

Source Leeno Daash Image Screengrab