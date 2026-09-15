Politics immigration

The message behind this viral French video about what would happen if immigrants went ‘home’ is more important than ever

Poke Reporter. Updated September 15th, 2026

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Afrobeats and RnB singer Leeno Daash has gone viral, after making and starring in a video about the contribution immigrants make to Europe, or more accurately – what would happen without them.

Having moved to Italy from Cameroon, he’s likely to be only too familiar with the angry bigotry portrayed in the clip.

It’s in French, but with English subtitles.

These five reactions say it all.

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Sangita Myska summed it up in one word. One French word.

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Tom Kerridge’s takedown of politicians who constantly wang on about immigration (Farage, we’re looking at you) had everyone cheering

Source Leeno Daash Image Screengrab