Celebrity Jake humphrey

Jake Humphrey’s response to this unlikely heckle just went viral just not for reasons he would have hoped

Poke Reporter. Updated September 16th, 2026

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Jake Humphrey used to be best known as a sports presenter but now he’s all about the High Performance podcast, helping us all become the very best version of ourselves (or, if we’re lucky, someone else).

And we mention Jake because he was out and about minding his own business when a complete stranger yelled at him from across the street with a most unlikely sounding heckle.

And it’s not about the heckle – well, it is – but mostly it’s about Humphrey’s response, posted by the good people of the @screenrotpod over on Twitter.

And while we’ve no reason to doubt the man – high performers don’t make stuff up, right? – it’s fair to say not everyone was entirely convinced.

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And you can follow Jake, sorry, @screenrotpod here!

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Source @mrjakehumphrey H/T @screenrotpod