Jake Humphrey’s response to this unlikely heckle just went viral just not for reasons he would have hoped

Celebrity Jake humphrey

Jake Humphrey used to be best known as a sports presenter but now he’s all about the High Performance podcast, helping us all become the very best version of ourselves (or, if we’re lucky, someone else).

And we mention Jake because he was out and about minding his own business when a complete stranger yelled at him from across the street with a most unlikely sounding heckle.

And it’s not about the heckle – well, it is – but mostly it’s about Humphrey’s response, posted by the good people of the @screenrotpod over on Twitter.

And while we’ve no reason to doubt the man – high performers don’t make stuff up, right? – it’s fair to say not everyone was entirely convinced.

1.

😭😭what on earth is he doing https://t.co/lVczfXCSIQ — Seb Martin (@SebOnFootball) September 15, 2026

2.

The checking back to see if the made up guy who “yelled at him” is still there is fantastic. 10/10 https://t.co/oUNQJdcYDF — luke (@louorns) September 15, 2026

3.

Oi Brent. Is all you care about chasing the Yankee dollar? — Jack (@PuntingWinners) September 15, 2026

4.

“Oi! Not everyone deserves happiness !” https://t.co/ubf9u0WXjm — Simon Austin (@sport_simon) September 15, 2026

5.

There goes Jake Humphrey. I must remember to thank him. — Ben Roe (@BenRoe22) September 15, 2026

6.

The looking back, the disagreement and then the sanctimonious monologue which feels completely memorised that follows is top tier Humphrey — Joe Y (@Joeyeo92) September 15, 2026

7.

So many times ive heard a group of boisterous builders shout at a passing female “hey sweetheart, not everyone deserves happiness” makes me sick. — Nick Aumonier (@AumonierNick) September 15, 2026

8.

Find Jake Humphrey so entertaining. Can’t tell if he’s trolling or genuinely like this https://t.co/q9cAG6JLii — Tactically Matt (@TacticallyMatt) September 16, 2026

9.

Says we’re not here for long but expects us all to take up our time watching this shit — Colm Daly (@ColmDaly9) September 15, 2026

And you can follow Jake, sorry, @screenrotpod here!

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Source @mrjakehumphrey H/T @screenrotpod