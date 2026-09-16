This brilliant Victoria Derbyshire interview was held up as an example for American journalists everywhere and it’s just magnificent

Politics BBC Victoria Derbyshire

This won’t be the first or last time we’ve found ourselves bigging up Victoria Derbyshire on these pages but if anyone is doing this sort of thing better at the BBC (or anywhere else) we’d like to see it.

This time it was Tory Mark Harper in her sights, after it turned out she was rather keener on asking him where he would house asylum seekers than he was on answering it.

Humiliating car crash interview with Conservative Mark Harper who is now somehow in the House of Lords. Victoria Derbyshire asks him 10 times where he would house asylum seekers, he obfuscates shamelessly. My commentary at the end. pic.twitter.com/ANTeoUf4gm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 15, 2026

And it was so very good that it was held up by @mehdirhasan as an example for his colleagues on the other side of the Atlantic and it was a point exceptionally well made.

Imagine if American TV interviewers would do interviews like this one from @vicderbyshire https://t.co/9ckQHEZ62y — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 16, 2026

Come on White House press corps, do it! DO IT!

In the past, Victoria Derbyshire worked for BBC Radio 5 Live. A phone-in, a format that I despise. So I had very little respect for her. Good presenter, very sweet, but a lightweight. In recent years she has proven me so utterly wrong. Total respect for her now. I was an idiot. — Kim Driver (@KimDriver11) September 16, 2026

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Tory Lord Mark Harper tried to break the world record for repeatedly dodging the question, and you could almost see Victoria Derbyshire’s last nerve

H/T @mehdirhasan