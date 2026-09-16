Politics BBC Victoria Derbyshire

This brilliant Victoria Derbyshire interview was held up as an example for American journalists everywhere and it’s just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2026

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This won’t be the first or last time we’ve found ourselves bigging up Victoria Derbyshire on these pages but if anyone is doing this sort of thing better at the BBC (or anywhere else) we’d like to see it.

This time it was Tory Mark Harper in her sights, after it turned out she was rather keener on asking him where he would house asylum seekers than he was on answering it.

And it was so very good that it was held up by @mehdirhasan as an example for his colleagues on the other side of the Atlantic and it was a point exceptionally well made.

Come on White House press corps, do it! DO IT!

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Tory Lord Mark Harper tried to break the world record for repeatedly dodging the question, and you could almost see Victoria Derbyshire’s last nerve

H/T @mehdirhasan