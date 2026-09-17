US ted cruz US elections

Ted Cruz warned that if Democrats take Congress they’ll ‘stop Trump’s agenda’, and the entire internet said “No shit, Sherlock!”

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2026

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The US midterm elections are just 47 days away, and the polls suggest that the Democrats will probably take the House of Representatives, and might even end up controlling the Senate.

a young boy with his eyes tightly shut, crossing the fingers on both hands - wishing hard

Before you get too excited, remember that the only poll that counts is the actual election – right up until Trump declares it void and signs an executive order declaring it Opposites Day.

Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas, told Newsmax what’s at stake, and it’s a real ‘No shit, Sherlock!’ moment.

We’re glad Old Ted has grasped the implications, but the internet was neither surprised nor concerned by his bombshell. These reactions captured the vibe.

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