Ted Cruz warned that if Democrats take Congress they’ll ‘stop Trump’s agenda’, and the entire internet said “No shit, Sherlock!”

US ted cruz US elections

The US midterm elections are just 47 days away, and the polls suggest that the Democrats will probably take the House of Representatives, and might even end up controlling the Senate.

Before you get too excited, remember that the only poll that counts is the actual election – right up until Trump declares it void and signs an executive order declaring it Opposites Day.

Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas, told Newsmax what’s at stake, and it’s a real ‘No shit, Sherlock!’ moment.

Ted Cruz: If Democrats take Congress, they will use it to stop Trump's agenda pic.twitter.com/4PwD97ckm4 — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 16, 2026

We’re glad Old Ted has grasped the implications, but the internet was neither surprised nor concerned by his bombshell. These reactions captured the vibe.

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God I hope so https://t.co/SMjqSL95d8 — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) September 16, 2026

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Do you mean the agenda that made food, healthcare, housing and gas unaffordable? … that started wars and alienated allies? … that exploded the mass surveillance state, and put masked, armed thugs in the streets executing Americans? … that let Trump triple his wealth through… https://t.co/Ocmk0J2Mn3 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 16, 2026

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If Republicans keep Congress, they won't use it to stop Trump's wars, tariffs, healthcare cuts and price hikes. https://t.co/YP692o6Z82 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 16, 2026

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Oh no! Democrats will try to stop the forever war that’s making everything expensive and the healthcare cuts that kill people! https://t.co/yR33XWY2Vk — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) September 16, 2026

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