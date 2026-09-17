In ‘serious party’ news, Reform’s new immigration-tracking app features a game where you turn back small boats crossing the channel – 17 dumbfounded reactions

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

As you’re no doubt aware, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK are rather flush with cash at the moment after being handed a whopping £72 million from just two crypto-billionaire donors.

But how to spend these riches handed over by people who obviously don’t expect anything in return for their largesse?

Why not a nice shiny new app? An app which keeps a daily tally of the amount of small boat crossings. An app which also contains a game where you play the role of a Royal Navy ship turning back dinghies as they attempt to cross the English Channel.

Nearly 200 illegal migrants have crossed the Channel already this week. Track how much this is costing British taxpayers with our Small Boat Watch app. 👇 pic.twitter.com/FazsP9zmCR — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) September 16, 2026

Twitter user GBPolitics shared a clip of the gameplay, which we can’t see rivalling Grand Theft Auto anytime soon.

🚨NEW: On Reform UK’s new app Small Boat Watch, you can take on the role of the Royal Navy and turn small boats back There is a leaderboard for who turns back the most, and players start with three lives, losing one each time a boat gets past pic.twitter.com/ywjkaBgKKD — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) September 14, 2026

People had thoughts.

1.

there's a boomer somewhere that thinks this is hilarious — Badjer (@Badjer_UK) September 14, 2026

2.

In case anyone was worried the £72million was about to be spent on something useful. — Christian Purefoy (@PurefoyAmebo) September 14, 2026

3.

Ok, Reform has turned a serious maritime rescue operation into a computer game. 😂 The Navy has warned that physically intervening with these overloaded, fragile boats risks mass casualties but Reform thinks it’s great fun to give you three lives & a leaderboard. Grimly childish. — LinonX (@LindaGarbutt8) September 15, 2026

4.

They expect people to take them seriously?! — Jake (@jake17watson) September 15, 2026

5.

Yer da plays stop the boats on his iPhone 4 — no mam (@mygodtoday) September 14, 2026

6.

This is a joke. Its got to be a joke. Please tell me its a joke. Oh god it isn't a joke. No serious political party would be this ridiculous. We are living in a parallel universe. Hurry up Ai & put us out of our misery — Gary Christian (@GaryChr21501647) September 15, 2026

7.

Real boats. Real people. Real lives. Turned into a game with a leaderboard. Whatever your politics on immigration, this is grim. — J ANTHONY (@JAnthony_Writes) September 14, 2026

8.

Temu Trump. — Ben Solomon (@BenSolo05945228) September 14, 2026

9.

Jenrick and Suella were responsible for the small boat crossings- now they use their failures/work to collect your data when you download the app. Politics is weird isn’t it. https://t.co/4mR5NzLgZD — Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) September 14, 2026

10.

Fair enough this might be the lamest thing i’ve ever seen https://t.co/VcSLeILJJ0 — James. (@TheHolte1874) September 14, 2026

11.

*Reform UK has launched yet another platform to harvest data. — Jim Nauseum 2.0 (@jim_nauseum2) September 14, 2026

12.

Why would you lie about it being "real time" and how little effort went into this "app"? pic.twitter.com/lBmR3vURVe — Dr. Adrian Wong (dradrianwong.bsky.social) (@DrAdrianWong) September 15, 2026

13.

Is there an app that tracks donations by millionaires / billionaires and crypto-crooks to Reform? I can't keep up with them. — Valeria Bradley (@ValerieEBradley) September 14, 2026

14.

More data harvesting from the most corrupt political party in history. — Bob Drop (@DrBob_Drop) September 14, 2026

15.

Thousands of idiot boomers are about to have their data harvested by the grifters — Fibfinder (@fibfinder) September 14, 2026

16.

It’s like a Brass Eye sketch. You people are lunatics. — Seany (@noiseanPUSB) September 15, 2026

17.

What a load of utter bollocks. You think this is a fukin joke now. You twat — Joshua Rees (Gender Critical LGB) (@WhiteMulletNeon) September 14, 2026

Source Reform UK Image Screengrab, Screengrab