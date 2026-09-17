Politics nigel farage Reform UK

In ‘serious party’ news, Reform’s new immigration-tracking app features a game where you turn back small boats crossing the channel – 17 dumbfounded reactions

David Harris. Updated September 17th, 2026

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As you’re no doubt aware, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK are rather flush with cash at the moment after being handed a whopping £72 million from just two crypto-billionaire donors.

But how to spend these riches handed over by people who obviously don’t expect anything in return for their largesse?

Why not a nice shiny new app? An app which keeps a daily tally of the amount of small boat crossings. An app which also contains a game where you play the role of a Royal Navy ship turning back dinghies as they attempt to cross the English Channel.

Twitter user GBPolitics shared a clip of the gameplay, which we can’t see rivalling Grand Theft Auto anytime soon.

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Source Reform UK Image Screengrab, Screengrab