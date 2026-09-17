Mark Carney’s European Parliament speech was a devastating takedown of Donald Trump despite not mentioning the American president once

Politics donald trump europe mark carney

As you’ll have read elsewhere, Canada looks all set for closer – much closer – ties to the European Union after its prime minister Mark Carney’s visit this week.

The prospect of Canada becoming the EU’s first associate member – raised by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen – already felt like a good thing but the palpable fury it has prompted in Donald Trump made it even better.

Talking of Trump, Carney’s speech to the European Parliament – and this minute and a bit in particular – felt like a stunning takedown of the American president and all he stands for (who he didn’t even mention once … because he didn’t have to).

Mark Carney: “We are not fair-weather allies. We do not pursue zero-sum deals. Our commitment to the rule of law and our unyielding defence of human dignity, individual freedom, and democracy share the same deep roots, the same unwavering dedication.” pic.twitter.com/KyEiNJ0H3T — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) September 17, 2026

And there was more where that came from.

Mark Carney: “We do not seek power to dominate others. On the contrary, we are pursuing resilience so no one, no one can control our open markets, impair our sovereignty, threaten our territorial integrity, or undermine our freedoms, our democracies, our rule of law.” pic.twitter.com/vjKgS2lU8g — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) September 17, 2026

Sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of (and now Carney’s giving him nightmares).

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, had on Wednesday invited Canada to become the EU’s first ever associate member in a speech in which she declared she wanted to bring the bilateral relationship “to the highest level possible”. A few hours later, Trump threatened “very serious tariffs” on Europe if the plan went ahead.

1.

Mark Carney just got a standing ovation from European Parliament after he takes a stand against Trump. The world doesn’t respect us anymore. The world is partnering against us. America first means America alone. pic.twitter.com/6NgB8H5UtK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 17, 2026

2.

Oh boy, Trump’s going to be big mad. https://t.co/dSjw31rX7R — Roddy (@RodKahx) September 17, 2026

3.

“We do not seek power to dominate others.” https://t.co/cRc4UJ10xi — MaggieK (@MaggieKeresteci) September 17, 2026

4.

The future power centers of the world are forming. And thanks to Trump, the U.S. is nowhere to be found. https://t.co/jw9sPvLlse — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 17, 2026

5.

My God it’s so beautiful https://t.co/5MY0Cvesip — Brad (@brad42590) September 17, 2026

6.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is the leader of the Free World today. https://t.co/s8eI1rVxRE — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 17, 2026

7.

Make sure The Orange Menace sees it! https://t.co/8YP2Q5hY3d — Suburban Polly (@SuburbanPolly) September 17, 2026

8.

This is amazing. God trump will be pissed. Which makes it an even bigger victory for Canada pic.twitter.com/SQlnsA6L3U — Emily (@skittleshotpack) September 16, 2026

9.

Blah Blah Blah Blah…Canada has moved on from you, you fucking cocksucker. pic.twitter.com/W6Nk8FMjAV — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 17, 2026

To conclude …

Trump wanted the 51st state.

Canada got an EU invitation instead. https://t.co/L3vTboJLpn pic.twitter.com/iMqbgqtlHX — (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) September 16, 2026

Last word to the man himself. No, not you Donny!

The alliance between Canada and Europe is not defined by what we oppose. It is about what we are for: freedom, solidarity, prosperity, sustainability. An alliance strong enough so that no one can dictate our choices. Europe and Canada are each strong. Europe and Canada are even… pic.twitter.com/RW85Z0EauJ — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 17, 2026

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Donald Trump vowed to cut off Europe if Canada joins the EU and the whole of Europe responded as one