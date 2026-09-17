Politics donald trump europe mark carney

Mark Carney’s European Parliament speech was a devastating takedown of Donald Trump despite not mentioning the American president once

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2026

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As you’ll have read elsewhere, Canada looks all set for closer – much closer – ties to the European Union after its prime minister Mark Carney’s visit this week.

The prospect of Canada becoming the EU’s first associate member – raised by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen – already felt like a good thing but the palpable fury it has prompted in Donald Trump made it even better.

Talking of Trump, Carney’s speech to the European Parliament – and this minute and a bit in particular – felt like a stunning takedown of the American president and all he stands for (who he didn’t even mention once … because he didn’t have to).

And there was more where that came from.

Sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of (and now Carney’s giving him nightmares).

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, had on Wednesday invited Canada to become the EU’s first ever associate member in a speech in which she declared she wanted to bring the bilateral relationship “to the highest level possible”. A few hours later, Trump threatened “very serious tariffs” on Europe if the plan went ahead.

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To conclude …

Last word to the man himself. No, not you Donny!

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Donald Trump vowed to cut off Europe if Canada joins the EU and the whole of Europe responded as one