Somebody asked women about ‘the most ridiculous reason they’ve decided they didn’t like a man’ – 21 traits that seem silly but loom large

Life dating r/AskReddit

Given the difficulty of meeting someone – anyone! – to date these days, you’d think that the red flags would have to be huge and wildly flapping to put people off each other.

However, sometimes it’s the small, apparently rather petty things that actually undermine a relationship before it’s even got off the ground.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Zuckerberg880 asked this…

‘Women, whats the most ridiculous reason you’ve ever decided you didn’t like a man?’

Lots of ladies chipped in with their thoughts, which mostly showed that tiny details can foreshadow much bigger issues if you’re properly tuned in. Check these out…

1.

‘We went on our first date, and on the way he was blasting dubstep and doing this dance thing with his fingers. He kept saying “Imagine how cool it is when I have my light gloves on!”.

‘The date itself was very nice and I hope I never forget it, but I couldn’t get over the drive there.’

–quirkytorch

2.

‘He was too good looking and I didn’t believe he could possibly actually be into me. I was an idiot.’

–sabdariffa

3.

‘He said Edna Mode should’ve been cut from The Incredibles.’

–DonkeyJousting

4.

‘He called me ‘sweetheart’. He didn’t agree with something I said. He said ‘Listen, sweetheart’ and then told me why I was wrong. I’m all for a debate but don’t be a condescending prick. Immediately don’t like you.’

–toiletcleaner999

5.

‘He smelled like my dad, pretty sure using the same cologne. Which, yeah, I could’ve just asked him to switch colognes. But once I associated him with my dad I knew that was it.’

–TheMiceWillGetPerms

6.

‘I’m a photographer and illustrator and he called me a “content creator”.’

–decent_pairofshoes

7.

‘Kept seeing this guy at a million different events and I couldn’t get out of my head how gorgeous he was. He looked like an old boyfriend of mine, but way hotter and much more my type even than that boyfriend was. Finally, one day we were at the same place again and someone introduced us.

‘When he shook my hand, it was like a limp fish. I’ve seen him a few times since and I don’t find him remotely attractive. Like, it feels like seeing an old cousin I never really liked and would rather avoid.’

–RainHaven

8.

‘We went out for ice cream. He scraped the metal spoon against his teeth with every single bite. Fucking psychopath.’

–freeshitforsarah

9.

‘When we kissed, he tasted like iron.’

–No_Agency5595

10.

‘He made his entire identity about being a father. He almost bragged about how much he’s done and sacrificed for his kid. Like yeah bud, congrats, you met the job description.’

–dedeenxo

11.

‘On our first date, we went walking by a lake and he slipped on a wet green rock and fell in. I could not unsee it.’

–DirtUniverse

12.

‘He didn’t like listening to music in the car.’

–Ok-Duck2450