Sainsbury’s asked a customer to review their purchase of an onion and they were only too happy to oblige in hilarious fashion

Weird World food shopping

In the not too distant past you could go to a shop, buy an item and that was pretty much the end of it.

Nowadays, however, if you make a purchase online then it invariably brings about a seemingly endless string of email notifications.

We have received your order! Your order is being processed! Your order is out for delivery! Your order is two stops away! We weren’t able to deliver your order! Log-in to rearrange delivery of your order! Your order has been delivered! How was your delivery? Please leave a review for your order!

It doesn’t even have to be an online purchase to trigger these emails, as Sainsbury’s shopper and Twitter user Mini Maiden found out after she bought some onions from one of their stores.

Here’s what happened.

I popped into Sainsbury’s last week to buy an onion and today they asked me to review that onion so I have as I want to help other people buying onions. It hasn’t gone live yet though 😕 pic.twitter.com/2UIGz5d6qf — Mini Maiden (@MinxGenie) September 15, 2026

A closer look.

Wonderful. To the comments!

1.

I don’t have your way with words. I was asked by Waitrose to review a cucumber which I had in an otherwise large delivery I couldn’t think of anything to say other than “it’s a cucumber” . Waitrose rejected my review ! — Eric Rose 🔶 (@DoctorAngry) September 15, 2026

2.

🤣😂🤣 You sure know your onions! — Adventures of an Aviation Nut (@Aircraft_Nutter) September 15, 2026

3.

could you do lettuce next, I’m on the fence and you seem like someone I can trust. — yo! (@icomefromkanto) September 15, 2026

4.

I feel I can peel back many layers of meaning in that review — stephen james (@cuthbertscoast) September 15, 2026

5.

Everything you buy now elicits a review request. Another annoyance of modern living — Rick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Pressburgr) September 15, 2026

6.

While I appreciate taking the effort of writing said review, I do find myself wondering what the onion smelled like, both before and after exposing it to heat. — Jurriën van Dongen (@javandongen) September 15, 2026

7.

Thank you for your service, OnionLover. 🫡 — Garrett Hogan (@Garrett_A_Hogan) September 15, 2026

8.