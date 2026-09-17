Weird World food shopping

Sainsbury’s asked a customer to review their purchase of an onion and they were only too happy to oblige in hilarious fashion

David Harris. Updated September 17th, 2026

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In the not too distant past you could go to a shop, buy an item and that was pretty much the end of it.

Nowadays, however, if you make a purchase online then it invariably brings about a seemingly endless string of email notifications.

We have received your order! Your order is being processed! Your order is out for delivery! Your order is two stops away! We weren’t able to deliver your order! Log-in to rearrange delivery of your order! Your order has been delivered! How was your delivery? Please leave a review for your order!

It doesn’t even have to be an online purchase to trigger these emails, as Sainsbury’s shopper and Twitter user Mini Maiden found out after she bought some onions from one of their stores.

Here’s what happened.

A closer look.

Wonderful. To the comments!

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