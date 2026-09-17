‘What’s something that was hyped as ‘the future’ 10 years ago that you barely hear about now?’ – 17 gadgets and gizmos that never really took off

Round Ups r/AskReddit

As the old saying goes, the future ain’t what it used to be. Time was, we were promised flying cars and bases on the Moon. Sadly, things haven’t worked out that way.

Where did it all go awry though? How were we robbed when it came to developments? To find out, CottonCandyCloud9 turned to r/AskReddit and posed the following question to fellow users:

‘What’s something that was hyped as ‘the future’ 10 years ago that you barely hear about now?’

Here are the top promises that 2016 failed to deliver…

1.

‘Nonstandard top-level domains. I honestly expected that websites ending in .bank, .music, and .movie would become commonplace, but it’s still .com everywhere.’

-ehsteve87

2.

‘Not quite 10 years ago but the Metaverse was a massive swing and a miss for big tech.’

-Leading_Advantage417

3.

‘I’m still waiting for when all regular ice cream is replaced by dippin dots’

-MoreCerealPlease

4.

‘Hydrogen powered cars.’

-bwinkl04

5.

‘I remember when 3D TVs were pushed as the next big thing in every home. My cousin bought one and the glasses just collected dust after a few weeks because finding actual content was a hassle and it gave people headaches.’

-Fernando-1594

6.

‘Hyperloop’

-SpeedBlitzX

7.

‘Google Glass. In 2016 they made us believe we’d all be wearing them by now.’

-Loemwer-Mix-501

8.

‘The fully connected smart home. Ten years ago every appliance was supposed to talk to every other appliance; now most people just want the light switch to work when the Wi-Fi doesn’t.’

-Level-Historian6435

9.