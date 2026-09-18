US donald trump fishing

Donald Trump just considered banning fishing and as a real-time indication of his mental state it’s hard to beat

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Time to return to the thoughts, such as they are, of Donald Trump.

We’ve published no end of posts about the mental state – and we really do mean mental – of the American president on these pages, but for a real-time indication of where his head is at right now, this is surely hard to beat.

It’s Trump wanging on at a Rose Garden dinner for outdoor enthusiasts – killing things, mostly – where he signed executive orders expanding opportunities for hunting and fishing.

Except it was really all about him, obviously.

Crazy indeed, Mr President! And these prople surely said it best.

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