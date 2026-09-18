Donald Trump just considered banning fishing and as a real-time indication of his mental state it’s hard to beat

US donald trump fishing

Time to return to the thoughts, such as they are, of Donald Trump.

We’ve published no end of posts about the mental state – and we really do mean mental – of the American president on these pages, but for a real-time indication of where his head is at right now, this is surely hard to beat.

It’s Trump wanging on at a Rose Garden dinner for outdoor enthusiasts – killing things, mostly – where he signed executive orders expanding opportunities for hunting and fishing.

Except it was really all about him, obviously.

Trump: “I could’ve banned fishing. The power of this office is crazy. I could’ve banned fishing. I think I’m gonna do that.” pic.twitter.com/TIrNXYCw3z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

Crazy indeed, Mr President! And these prople surely said it best.

1.

man, if only we had any sort of indication the king was mad with power. https://t.co/B7SWQxUqOp — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) September 18, 2026

2.

I prefer presidents who don’t get excited over having crazy powers. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) September 18, 2026

3.

This is not normal behavior. https://t.co/ZQyeyg6mJ6 — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) September 18, 2026

4.

With the price of groceries you don’t need to ban fishing, you already banned eating. — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) September 18, 2026

5.

This is what happens when you elect someone who wants absolute power but has no interest in running the country. https://t.co/KKjeIOVknu — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) September 18, 2026

6.