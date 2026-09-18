Far-right protestors have forced the closure of Portsmouth lifeboat station and these 14 A++ responses will surely not be bettered

Politics far right rnli

Astonishing news from the south coast of England where Portsmouth lifeboat station has been forced into temporary closure bedcuae of far-right activists.

You’ll remember earlier this month protestors targeted the station and other sites run by the RNLI because they had the temerity of going to the aid of people trying to get to the UK on small boats.

Here’s some “patriots” abusing an RNLI lifeboat crew in Portsmouth last night just for doing their job. Imagine being so vile that you’d say this to people who regularly risk their own lives to save people at sea. pic.twitter.com/z9wUnOoYcL — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) September 7, 2026

Now the Portsmouth station has been closed while the charity – it’s a charity – reviews the safety and well-being of their incredible volunteers.

🚨 NEW: RNLI has now temporarily closed its Portsmouth station after staff and volunteers faced “physical abuse” and doxing over bringing migrants ashore — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 17, 2026

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and we reckon these people surely said it best.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and we reckon these people surely said it best. Unchanged: And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and we reckon these people surely said it best.

1.

Well done to the guys in balaclavas. You’ve successfully closed a lifeboat station. True patriots. True British heroes…. https://t.co/PSTz2DkUdY — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 17, 2026

2.

Throw paint at a plane and you’re looking at 20 years on terrorism charges. Close down a lifeboat station and what? https://t.co/vEqwTfQq8l — Donna McLean (@Donna__McLean) September 17, 2026

3.

These people targeting the RNLI are putting lives at sea at risk now they’ve been forced to close in Portsmouth. Including British lives. Shame on them — Atom🔸 (@Atombssbr) September 17, 2026

4.

This fills me with rage. If you’re threatening volunteers, you’re a coward. https://t.co/hKSgQKz9MQ — Jess Brown-Fuller MP (@JessBrownFuller) September 17, 2026

5.

Well over 90% of RNLIs rescues are for Brits in danger at sea. Cunts. https://t.co/X4gjiQPAnk — Ben 🇬🇧 (@BenInRushcliffe) September 17, 2026

6.

The thugs that pursued and hounded the volunteers should be totally ashamed of themselves. They may chalk this up as a win. But the majority of people in our country will be ashamed of their actions and we will stand up and fight back against the hate these people show. https://t.co/HGwwFNjRg4 — Dawn Butler ✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) September 17, 2026

7.