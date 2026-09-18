Politics far right rnli

Far-right protestors have forced the closure of Portsmouth lifeboat station and these 14 A++ responses will surely not be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Astonishing news from the south coast of England where Portsmouth lifeboat station has been forced into temporary closure bedcuae of far-right activists.

You’ll remember earlier this month protestors targeted the station and other sites run by the RNLI because they had the temerity of going to the aid of people trying to get to the UK on small boats.

Now the Portsmouth station has been closed while the charity – it’s a charity – reviews the safety and well-being of their incredible volunteers.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and we reckon these people surely said it best.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and we reckon these people surely said it best. Unchanged: And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and we reckon these people surely said it best.

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