Reform UK-er Danny Kruger was brilliantly called out by Fiona Bruce and his reaction made it even better

Politics Danny Kruger Fiona Bruce Question Time

Question Time was back on BBC1 on Thursday night, which must mean that Reform UK is back on Question Time, right?

Of course they were, and this time it was the turn of Tory turncoat Danny Kruger, who was naturally doing his bit to defend all those mega millions of pounds donated to Reform UK.

This included his fury at the possibility that the Labour government – any government, in fact – might try to change a law retrospectively. Cue this intervention by Fiona Bruce, who burst Kruger’s bubble in spectacular style.

Danny Kruger ( who was in Parliament when the representation of the people act was discussed) now complains about it being retroactive.

Fiona Bruce points out that Reform plan to retroactively remove ILR.

Hypocrite Kruger lies about the policy.

FB doesn’t believe him.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Irp8lpIYL8 — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 17, 2026

Not every week we find ourselves cheering on Fiona Bruce but this time we’ll make an exception.

Bruce owns a Reform MP whose anger about retrospective law and decision making doesn’t stretch to settled status. Wow the tide is turning. #bbcqt https://t.co/HMYZG29l4G — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) September 17, 2026

Having the nepo-baby, Eton College and Oxford University educated, David Cameron’s former speech writer, Boris Johnson’s political assistant, ex-Tory MP as their representative on TV really helps Reform’s anti-establishment rhetoric too 🤣 — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) September 17, 2026

As soon as they are challenged they squirm and fail because challenge does not exist a a word in the cult……… https://t.co/YwU22TUkPP — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 18, 2026

They’d “repatriate” millions if they ever took power. They’re trying to sanitise what they really are- the National Front/BNP. Kruger is another dangerous christofascist arsehole. https://t.co/S7TRnqGwcV — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) September 18, 2026

He’s panicking, didn’t know what to say 😂 — R@c (@RacBen99) September 17, 2026

Winner of the ultimate Eton Twat challenge. https://t.co/S7TRnqGwcV — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) September 18, 2026

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Reform’s Danny Kruger claimed that the crypto billionaires want nothing in return for donations, and the Question Time audience’s laughter said it all

Source @mikoh123