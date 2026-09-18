Politics Danny Kruger Fiona Bruce Question Time

Reform UK-er Danny Kruger was brilliantly called out by Fiona Bruce and his reaction made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Question Time was back on BBC1 on Thursday night, which must mean that Reform UK is back on Question Time, right?

Of course they were, and this time it was the turn of Tory turncoat Danny Kruger, who was naturally doing his bit to defend all those mega millions of pounds donated to Reform UK.

This included his fury at the possibility that the Labour government – any government, in fact – might try to change a law retrospectively. Cue this intervention by Fiona Bruce, who burst Kruger’s bubble in spectacular style.

Not every week we find ourselves cheering on Fiona Bruce but this time we’ll make an exception.

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Source @mikoh123