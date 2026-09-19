Labour peer Tom Watson has taken a senior job with controversial AI software company Palantir, and people are really not on board with the decision

News HOUSE OF LORDS Labour palantir

Former deputy leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson, has a new job to announce this week: he’s joining Palantir as Senior Vice President.

Watson, who left the House of Commons in 2019, was given a peerage and took up a position as the chair of UK Music.

After six wonderful years at UK Music, I'm joining Palantir UK as Senior Vice President. Palantir is the most interesting company on the planet, doing work of real consequence: helping Britain and its allies defend themselves, helping police protect our citizens and helping NHS… pic.twitter.com/Kb3ZP2F5um — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) September 18, 2026

He said:

“After six wonderful years at UK Music, I’m joining Palantir UK as Senior Vice President. Palantir is the most interesting company on the planet, doing work of real consequence: helping Britain and its allies defend themselves, helping police protect our citizens and helping NHS staff get patients treated and home sooner. London is comfortably its largest centre outside the US, home to more than one in six employees, the highest proportion among the world’s largest technology companies. We have challenges. Some criticism is propaganda. Some raises legitimate questions about large technology companies and sovereign control. Both require answers. Part of my role will be to correct false information while working with our engineers to ensure privacy, security and respect for sovereignty are at the heart of everything we do.”

Watson has taken a leave of absence from the House of Lords and has given up his parliamentary pass, it has been reported.

Palantir is one of the most controversial companies in the world right now.

Per The Guardian: “Since the pandemic, the US data analytics company has grown voraciously, using its AI-driven software to make sense of intractable datasets for customers around the world. For the NHS, it analyses patient records; for the US military, it’s focused on targets in Iran.”

"It's in all of these government departments … essentially it's running our critical infrastructure." Carole Cadwalladr breaks down Palantir, the Silicon Valley company that owns Britain. pic.twitter.com/Y76WcbD6SR — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 8, 2026

The company has also come under fire for its work for ICE in the US and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Its co-founder and CEO, Alex Carp, also published a “supervillain” manifesto earlier this year, in which he bigged up the benefits of American power and implied that some cultures are inferior to others.

So it was probably never going to go unnoticed that such a prominent senior member of the ruling governing party had taken a position with such a company. And, oh boy, have people noticed.

1.

Everything wrong with Labour and everything wrong with the world. I hope your money makes you happy. — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 18, 2026

2.

You are utterly shameless. Quite literally beyond shame. https://t.co/qw64IDK01o — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) September 18, 2026

3.

Jesus Christ what were you thinking? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 18, 2026

4.

A current Labour peer taking a senior job at Palantir at the very moment the government is under pressure to scale back Palantir’s involvement in the British state and increase AI regulation. Such blatant vested interests need to be removed from our Parliament. If people want to… https://t.co/ju10rbObie — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) September 18, 2026

5.

Many of us will want to know when you are intending to give up your seat in the House of Lords? Two thirds of us in this country do not want Palantir anywhere near our public services. https://t.co/ZHb8GX9cgh — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) September 18, 2026

6.

This is really useful. Watson, who did more than anyone to prevent a progressive Labour government, confirms that London is a key centre for Palantir. Shows we can do them real damage if we make London a hostile environment for Palantir, not asylum seekers and immigrants. https://t.co/QByloeZKVx — Paul Holden (@pauleholden) September 18, 2026

7.

Palantir and Tom Watson, a match made in hell. https://t.co/MyQp4sI3r4 — Alex Nunns (@alexnunns) September 18, 2026

8.

After six wonderful years at UK Music, I'm joining the Sith as Senior Vice President. The Sith is the most interesting organisation in the universe, doing work of real consequence: helping our beloved Stormtroopers defend themselves, and perfecting our charming death-chokes. https://t.co/UtxXNMPPd0 — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 18, 2026

9.

Tom Watson, for confirming every single claim that radicals have ever made about the Labour Right, we salute you. 🫡 https://t.co/Gk9ODXS3Uu — Jeremy Gilbert (@jemgilbert) September 18, 2026

10.

I mean you simply have to laugh. https://t.co/gYlrazQG8X — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) September 18, 2026

11.

It's nuts how these politicians are loaded and could easily just retire but they're so addicted to dipping their hands in blood that they'd happily work for the world's leading fascist tech firm https://t.co/TGJbrJIeSY — John Duncan (@Johntheduncan) September 18, 2026

12.

I fundamentally disagree with the notion that people ( there are quite a number) can join the Lords, disappear full time into the private sector and then rejoin the Lords as voting members. It’s one or the other . https://t.co/S5qK46KVXZ — John Mann (@LordJohnMann) September 18, 2026

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